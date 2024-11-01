The Chancellor has been urged to prioritise the long-promised new hospitals at Leeds General Infirmary in future NHS funding.

Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel said the NHS trust is “ready to go … we just need the green light to get on with it”.

The LGI and Airedale General Hospital, in Keighley, were both earmarked for development under the Conservatives’ controversial New Hospital Programme.

A building housing a state-of-the-art adults hospital, a new children’s hospital and a maternity centre is due to be built on the site of LGI and open in 2030, costing more than £650m.

A complete rebuild had been ordered for Airedale General Hospital by 2030, which was found to be at risk of collapse due to its construction with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

However other hospitals in the programme, which Labour says was unfunded by the previous government, are waiting on the results of a review by Wes Streeting.

Ms Reeves told MPs: “The Health Secretary will be setting out further details of his review into the New Hospital Programme in the coming weeks and publishing in the new year, but I can tell the House [of Commons] that work will continue at pace to deliver those seven hospitals affected by the Raac crisis.”

Speaking in the Budget debate yesterday, Mr Sobel made the case for the prioritisation of the work at the LGI.

He said: “Despite the progress made by the trust, they are facing significant challenges due to the outdated infrastructure they are working with.

“Some parts of the LGI date back to the Victorian era and maintenance of such estate is a huge financial strain.

“The previous government’s delays to the New Hospital Programme have already added £300m in costs to the trust.

“These challenges are not just financial, they directly impact our ability to deliver care for the people of Leeds.

“I urge the Chancellor and the Health Secretary to ensure that Leeds is given the priority it deserves in the upcoming review of the programme.