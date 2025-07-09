Wes Streeting has accused the British Medical Association of threatening the NHS’s recovery after the union announced five days of continuous resident doctor strikes later this month.

Announcing industrial action across England, the BMA said it was giving the Government two weeks to come to the table to negotiate “a path to pay restoration”

The Health Secretary, Mr Streeting, called the move “completely unreasonable” and urged the union to “abandon their rush to strike”, while health chiefs warned strikes are “unfair to patients”.

Resident doctors - formerly known as junior doctors - are scheduled to strike from 7am on July 25 to 7am on July 30.

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, said in a statement yesterday that they had met with Mr Streeting but the Government would not move on pay.

It said: “We met Wes Streeting yesterday and made every attempt to avoid strike action by opening negotiations for pay restoration.

“Unfortunately, the Government has stated that it will not negotiate on pay, wanting to focus on non-pay elements without suggesting what these might be.

“Without a credible offer to keep us on the path to restore our pay, we have no choice but to call strikes.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

Some 90 per cent of voting resident doctors backed strike action, with the BMA reporting a turnout of 55 per cent.

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2 per cent to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

In September, BMA members voted to accept a Government pay deal worth 22.3 per cent on average over two years.

The 2025/26 pay deal saw resident doctors given a 4 per cent uplift plus £750 “on a consolidated basis” – working out as an average pay rise of 5.4 per cent.

No10 said this meant resident doctors have received the highest pay award across the public sector for two years in a row.

A spokesman added: “We aren’t going to reopen negotiations on pay … we’ve been clear that we can’t be more generous than we already have this year.”

Mr Streeting said yesterday: “I wrote to the BMA this morning to offer to meet their committee and work with them to improve the working lives of resident doctors.

“Instead of talking, they’ve announced strikes. No trade union in British history has seen its members receive a 28.9% pay rise only to immediately respond with strikes, and the majority of BMA resident doctors didn’t vote to strike.

“This is completely unreasonable. The NHS recovery is hanging by a thread, and the BMA are threatening to pull it.

“The BMA should abandon their rush to strike and work with us to improve resident doctors’ working lives instead.”

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned five days of strike action with two weeks’ notice “can only be harmful”.

“It’s totally unfair to patients whose care will be cancelled at such short notice just as the NHS was beginning to turn the tide on reducing waiting lists,” he said.

“It shows a lack of respect for colleagues from many other disciplines who received lower pay rises and will now have to cover resident doctors’ work.