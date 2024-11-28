‘Doctors misdiagnosed my seizure for a stroke - turns out it was brain tumour’

An ex-Speedway racer has told how he started having seizures which doctors put down to a stroke - only to be diagnosed with a satsuma-sized brain tumour.

Garry Stead, 52, was rushed to hospital in September 2023 after he experienced his "first seizure". His symptoms were initially diagnosed as "a stroke" from what doctors believed was a result of a motorcycle crash he had back in 2007 that left him paralysed.

A month later, Garry underwent an MRI scan which revealed he had a brain tumour. He was diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma - the size of a satsuma.

Meningioma is the most common form of adult primary brain tumour that develops around the brain and spinal cord. Later in September at Leeds General Infirmary, Garry underwent surgery to remove the tumour.

Garry Stead and Angie Slater at World Riders Speedway Association Awards dinner.

Despite the operation's success, he continues to face a series of complicated challenges - including partial paralysis, confusion, and the loss of his independence.

The former speedway racer, from Holmfirth, said: “The surgery saved my life, but it came with a different set of challenges. I'm still struggling with basic tasks like shaving and putting on a coat because I still don't have full control or sensation in my right arm yet.

"Knowing it could have been growing for a decade is devastating. And I can't help but think how life might have been different if it had been caught earlier."

Previously, Garry had a celebrated career in speedway racing, representing top teams and competing on the international stage.

Garry Stead during his speedway days

However, the news of his brain tumour came years after his life took a turn downhill - when a devastating crash in May 2007 left him paralysed from the waist down.

Garry added: "I've faced challenges all my life, on and off the track, but nothing compares to this. Losing my independence by driving has been one of the hardest obstacles. It makes me feel cut off from the world - like my freedom has been taken away."

Despite the various challenges he has faced, Garry has found comfort in his relationship with healthcare worker Angie Slater, 45, from Barnsley. The couple met 18 months ago through their shared passion for motorsports.

Angie said: "Garry has been through so much in his life. Yet he still finds ways to stay positive and keep fighting. He's shown everyone that people can bounce back with determination and support, which I find incredibly inspiring."

Garry Stead during surgery, with partner, Angie Slater

As a result, Angie has decided to take on the 99 Miles Challenge this November.

"To not only show Garry how much he means to me but to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research," she added. "No one should have to endure what he's been through, and I hope this effort brings us closer to a cure."

Garry described Angie as his "rock" throughout his journey.

He said: "Her decision to take on the 99 Miles challenge means the world to me. Not just for the awareness it raises but also for the support she's shown me.

"I'm a firm believer that a winner never quits and a quitter never wins."

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "Garry's story exemplifies the resilience and bravery of those living with brain tumours. His determination in the face of such immense challenges is truly inspiring.