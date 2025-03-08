Dr Rangan Chaterjee: Why the NHS is not fit for purpose any more

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old, whose new book Make Change That Lasts is in the bestsellers list, has just started his first UK-wide tour which is coming to York this month. He described his Thrive Tour as a “fun, transformative and immersive evening” aiming to “help people understand what it truly means to thrive.”

Chatterjee says his whole approach is about simplifying health and happiness for people. “I passionately believe we have over complicated it for far too long. People are struggling at the moment. What I’m trying to do with this tour is do something that I don’t think has been done around health in this country before. It is an fun, immersive, transformative experience. I will bring people on stage if they want to go through stuff with me and try and create an really transformative experience to help people make change to their lives. I want people to leave the theatre at the end of the night feeling inspired.” He says living in 2025 is a massive challenge for people to find health and happiness.

“The way modern life is set up makes it very hard for a lot of us to live the lives we want to live. It’s not easy these days to thrive.”

Dr Rangan Chaterjee is beinging his tour to Yorkshire

One of the area we have gone wrong, says Chatterjee, is that we have become overly reliant on experts. “I can say that as an expert myself. We are in this peculiar situation where there’s more health information out there than we’ve ever had. More podcasts, blogs, boos, Instagram posts – but despite that increase of knowledge our physical and mental health is declining – so more knowledge is not equating to better health outcomes.” It is something he says he addresses in his latest book. “I think one of the reasons is that it isn’t more external knowledge, we need it’s more internal knowledge. People are getting confused. You can listen to two experts and they don agree so it is no wonder people don’t know what to do. They could both be right but not necessarily for you. I’ve been a doctors of 23 years and what I’ve learnt over that time is that there isn’t one approach for everyone.

"What I am hoping to do with the tour is to give people trust in themselves again. To put the information they get from experts through their own filter and ask themselves ‘is this working for me?’ We have lost trust in ourselves and become overly reliant on external experts.”

But, he says, there is a simple fix. "It’s an understanding that not every bit of information is relevant to us – only we know what is best for us. I even say in my book if you don’t think this is right for you trust yourself and I will help people learn how to regain that trust. It’s not as hard as you think.”

Everyone, says Chatterjee, needs to have a daily practice of solitude. “We need a bit of time each day where we aren’t consuming information from the outside – news, emails, podcasts, even good quality information – if you are constantly consuming information from the outside you aren’t allowing yourself to listen to what’s actually going on inside your body. A simple practice of five minutes every morning where you aren’t looking at your phone and your body will start to tell you what’s working for you and what’s not working for you.”

Dr Rangan Chaterjee

He says that downtime has been eroded out of our lives over the last few years with the advent of smart phones.

"I’m not blaming any one but we have to understand that we are not having any time alone any more with our own thoughts so of course we are getting confused.”

Chatterjee also believes there is no separation between mental and physical health "This is another place where we go wrong. We talk about them as if they are separate they are not - it is all just health. There isn’t a difference these things are strongly connected. This solitude will help you with your mental health, physical health and your happiness.”

He also believes our current health system is outdated. "It worked really well for a different era – 40 to 50 years ago – when what came into a doctor was an acute problem that could be fixed with a pill. It worked very well but the problem today and the reason so many people are struggling and why the health service isn’t fit for purpose for the vast majority of problems, is that its se up for acute problems when most of the stuff that comes into doctors today is related to our collective, modern lifestyles – our food intake, our sedentary lifestyles, our chronic stress, sleep deprivation – that’s why we have all of these issues whether its type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety or gut problems it’s natural consequence of the way we are living our lives. going to see your doctor for ten minutes will never solve that. "We as doctors are trained to diagnose disease and treat it we are not actually trained to create health. My whole approach is to get the root cause.”

Chatterjee went to Manchester Grammar School then the University of Edinburgh, where he studied Medicine and graduated in 2001 with an additional degree in immunology and decided to go into general practice but he says even from the outset he had a ‘low grade frustration’ with the system.

"We just seemed to be medicating everyone. I got the end of one shift and looked at the patients I worked out I had only really helped 20 per cent. The other 80 per cent I thought I haven’t got to the root cause of this and they will be back. I just thought I can’t do this for the next 40 years. That’s not why I had become a doctor.”

In his holidays and at his own expense he travelled the world going to conferences to learn from sleep and stress experts, nutritionists and personal trainers. “I went around the world to learn from the best in their fields and then would come back and apply it to my patients and myself.

"I was finding I was getting people better than I had ever got them throughout my career and hardly using any medication and I was feeling really good in myself and that’s what’s led to what I do today.”

He was working in and NHS practice in Oldham for seven years when the practice manager sent all the GPs an email saying the BBC were looking for a new doctor for a new concept examining whether spending longer than ten minutes with patients gave better health outcomes. He applied and got the Doctor in the House job.

“I was just a regular NHS GP and suddenly I had my own prime time BBC One show watch by five million people and that’s when it all started. I suddenly realised the power of the media for helping to improve people’s lives.” It lead to the creation of his podcast Feel Better, Live More which has become Europe’s biggest health podcast with two million listeners a week. He is also author of five Sunday Times Bestselling Books.