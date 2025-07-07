The families of two mushroom factory workers killed by asbestos-related cancer have received six-figure compensation payouts - 46 years after the initial exposure.

Julie Wilson and Irene Lawton, both of Selby, North Yorks, tragically died from mesothelioma - a deadly disease contracted after being exposed to asbestos - after coming into contact with the substance at work.

Julie was 62 when she passed in 2022 after falling ill with symptoms of breathlessness - Irene died in 2021, aged 71, after she was diagnosed with lung cancer which turned out to be mesothelioma.

Both families have now received payouts as compensation for their untimely deaths.

Ian Wilson, 66, Julie's husband, said: “The past few years have been long and difficult, having to watch Julie get sick and know there was nothing I could do to help - then to lose her at just 62 was awful.

“She was the best wife, mum and grandma, and we think and speak about her every single day.

"Nothing will ever bring her back, but having some answers means a lot and has allowed us all to honour Julie’s memory.

“By sharing her story, I just hope that it helps other families out there affected by asbestos - mesothelioma is a terrible condition that can strike anyone, and I wouldn’t wish the suffering we’ve endured on others."

Irene Lawton | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Ian Lawton, 75, Irene’s husband, said: “Irene and I had been together for many years and were enjoying our retirement when she began to feel unwell.

"Not for one minute, however, did we think it would be something like mesothelioma.

“To then be told it was down to asbestos exposure came as a huge shock to all of us, and we spent several months after her death trying to understand how she had been exposed to asbestos.

“I’d have given anything to help Irene but there was nothing I could do. But after hearing Julie’s story, I knew I also had to get answers for my wife.

“To this day, it still makes me angry and upset at how Irene suffered, but there’s some comfort that comes from having some answers.”

Mesothelioma affects the thin membranes which line the chest and lungs alongside other areas of the body.

The deadly disease typically develops between 20 to 60 years after the initial exposure due to it taking time for the cancer to form.

Development rate can vary based on factors like age at first exposure and the amount and duration of asbestos exposure.

Julie Wilson | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Both the women worked at Middlebrook Mushrooms which is the believed location both women came into contact with the deadly fibres over four decades ago.

Julie was employed as a bubbler - which involved checking mushrooms - for around six months at its base in Brayton and Gateforth in Selby between 1979/80.

It is there it is believed she was exposed to asbestos while working in sheds constructed using corrugated asbestos sheets and insulation boards.

It was also noted there was also lagged pipework in the sheds, which Julie often disturbed when brushing up.

The grandmother of three also worked at Rigid Paper Mill where it was argued that exposure to asbestos would also have occurred as she worked as a Production Planner.

Julie recalled lots of paper machines being in place and other witnesses have told a network of asbestos lagged pipes being attached to the machines.

Julie fell ill in early 2022 with symptoms of breathlessness - she was diagnosed with mesothelioma that July and sadly died in September 2023.

Irene also worked as a quality control supervisor at Middlesbrook Mushrooms between 1979 to 1989 - it was also argued that she came into contact with asbestos while working in the sheds.

The grandmother of two sadly became ill during Covid in December 2020 and at first it was suspected that she had lung cancer but she deteriorated rapidly and died in January 2021, aged 71.

Since the women's death Irwin Mitchell fought on behalf of the victims' families and were successful in bring six-figure settlements.

Nicola Handley, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, who represented both women, said: “Mesothelioma is a cruel disease that rips families apart - nothing highlights this more than this double tragedy which have left the families devastated.

“Understandably, they were also left with so many questions and we’re grateful to have been able to provide them with these.