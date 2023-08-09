Former Scarborough private club converted into 12-bed HMO to help house NHS staff

The conversion of Banchory House into a 12-bed house in multiple occupation has been approved by the council.

The three-storey property on Melrose Street, Scarborough, was granted retrospective planning permission to convert it into an HMO with an additional six bedrooms.

The application was submitted by CBY Property Ltd.

Previously a private club and a flat, the building has been converted to include a communal dining and kitchen area on the ground floor level, with washing and drying facilities, and access to an outdoor amenity space which also houses bin storage.

Melrose Street, Scarbrough. Google Images

Eight bedrooms will have en-suite facilities and four will come with shared bathrooms, with occupants able to access the property from the front and rear entrances.

Planning documents state that a bin and cycle store will be located within the yard area at the side of the building which will be enclosed by a 1.8 metre high fence.

A report prepared by the planning authority states that the three-storey detached building “is considered to lend itself well for conversion and offer 12 good size bedrooms”.

Planning officers said that the conversion works had been completed to a good standard “in order to satisfy the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s requirements who liaise with international NHS staff relocating to Scarborough”.

A supporting letter had also been submitted by the Trust stating that “it is difficult to find good quality, affordable accommodation” and that due to high demand and low supply “the unit would help to address this need”.

The Highway Authority raised no objections to the scheme and one “neutral” comment was received from a member of the public.

The council’s commercial regulation team said that the conversion of Banchory House, which is situated amongst commercial and industrial units, would need careful consideration.

However, they added that “the area generally has not been contentious in terms of noise which may in part be due to the nature of activities at the industrial units”.

Planning officers concluded that it did not “preclude the possibility of future complaints” and that future complaints “would be investigated in context and considering the environment”.