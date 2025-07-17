Friary Hospital: Senior councillors to discuss future of with NHS bosses

Senior North Yorkshire councillors are to meet with NHS officials to discuss the future of the Friary Community Hospital in Richmond.

The meeting comes amid growing concern about the fate of the facility after it emerged earlier this year that staff working in the hospital’s Victoria Ward had been told the unit could close.

Councillor Michael Harrison, executive member for health and adult services, told a full council meeting on Wednesday that he and council leader Carl Les would be meeting with senior officers at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to discuss the hospital.

In a response to questions from Liberal Democrat group leader on the council, Councillor Bryn Griffiths, Cllr Harrison said: “I’ve been made aware that there’s the potential of a reconfiguration of services not just at the Friary but at Teesside as well.

The Friary Hospital, Richmond

“Clearly the services provided at the Friary are valued by the local community, but in truth the provision of those services from that site doesn’t just involve local residents.

“There’s a potential impact on the wider area and impact or implications for council services, so as a result, along with the leader, I’m meeting with representatives from South Tees early next month to discuss the delivery of NHS services at the Friary and I will use this as an opportunity to raise concerns on behalf of communities and members.”

Cllr Harrison also suggested that the authority’s scrutiny of health committee get involved at an early stage if changes were proposed.

Cllr Griffiths told the meeting that he understood that the future of the Friary was “under active consideration”.

He added: “The Friary delivers a wide range of health services to Richmond and surrounding areas, including the Victoria Ward and outpatient clinics.

“Friends and residents in Richmond, and surrounding area, have told me that they are very concerned about the potential closure of some or all of this well-used facility, particularly the Victoria Ward.”

The nurse-led ward offers services including palliative care, rehabilitation following general surgery and orthopaedic surgery.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said last month that it was reviewing the way it delivered all of its services to ensure it provided equal access to treatment and delivered care closer to home.

It is understood the Friary needs improvement work to ensure it is fit for the future, including repairs to a lift and measures to ensure patients’ safety around an open stairwell.