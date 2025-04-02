A double hand transplant recipient hugged and held hands with the twin sister of her donor when she met her for the first time.

“I’ll shake your hand because I can,” said Corinne Hutton when she met Deborah Gosling, whose sister’s hands were donated after she died. Julie Wild’s hands, pancreas, liver, and both kidneys were all donated after she died of a sudden brain bleed in 2019 when she was 51.

In an emotional meeting captured on film, Ms Gosling said as she embraced Ms Hutton that her sister had “beautiful hands” and “would be so proud”.

Ms Hutton lost both hands and legs as a result of sepsis in 2013. She said a call came “completely out of the blue” in 2019 saying that donor hands had been found and it was “all systems go”.

“Almost instantly at that point your thoughts go to the donor family – in my family’s excitement, we know all too well what they were going through,” she said.

Ms Wild, a mother-of-two, worked as a phlebotomist – a health worker who takes blood from patients for analysis – at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. She has been described by her sister as a “soft and caring person” who did “everything” for her sons.

Ms Gosling, a 57-year-old paramedic from Sheffield, said: “She was my best friend and I am still lost without her.”

She said she took her sister to hospital when she became suddenly unwell in January 2019.

“I got her in the car, took her to hospital – she got worse and worse en route to the hospital. A nurse and a doctor came on to the scene… she was unconscious from then. I knew I had lost my sister.”

She went on: “When the specialist nurse came to see me about organ donation, it wasn’t a hard decision. I said straight away ‘No problem’. They also asked about donating limbs. And I was quite taken aback by it because I had not heard of that before.

“But to give somebody a chance of enhancing their life is absolutely incredible. I didn’t hesitate. Julie didn’t need them any more but someone else did.”

Ms Hutton, now 54, from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire, Scotland, had a 12-hour operation to have her new hands fitted, becoming the sixth person in the UK to receive a double hand transplant.

Ms Gosling said Ms Hutton’s recovery has “been a source of pride” for the family.

Double hand transplant recipient Corinne Hutton (right), holding hands with Deborah Gosling, the twin sister of her donor Julie Wild when she met her for the first time | NHS Blood and Transplant/PA Wire

She said: “I always wanted to meet Corinne and I will always keep in touch. It’s hard to describe but it’s quite comforting to know someone has got her hands, that part of her lives on in a way.

“I couldn’t take my eyes off them when we met. Julie’s organs saved lives and her hands have transformed Corinne’s life. I’d say to other people – don’t hesitate. What good are your organs and limbs when you have passed away?”

Ms Hutton said: “Most of all I wanted them to know I was grateful. I felt such empathy and a connection because my own parents were asked about the possibility of organ donation when I was in intensive care.

“I knew it must have been a traumatic time for Julie’s family. I was just so aware of how generous they were to decide to donate. I was hopeful that, for Deborah, holding the hands and touching and seeing them would give them some light after an otherwise dark situation.”

She added: “I also wanted to know what Julie did with her hands – it turned out she drank white wine and sang karaoke.”

Ms Hutton now has about 95 per cent function in her right hand and about 75 per cent in her left hand.

“The difference the transplant has made has been absolutely life-changing,” she said. “I’m so grateful to Julie and her family. I’ll never forget that I am lucky and I will never forget where they’ve come from. And hopefully I will give them a good life.”

Ms Hutton has become an advocate for organ donation and also founded the charity Finding Your Feet, which supports families affected by amputation or limb absence.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) can arrange meetings when both parties wish to meet.

Julie Wild (left) with her twin sister Deborah Gosling | NHS Blood and Transplant/PA Wire

Ms Gosling and Ms Hutton met at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds in 2019 and have now decided to share their story to support the NHS Blood and Transplant campaign for more people to donate organs and tissue.

Officials said waiting lists are the highest in a decade, and there is an “urgent need” for more people to show their support through the NHS Organ Donor Register.

There are currently 8,065 people on the transplant waiting list.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, said: “No transplant, and no new transplant programme, is possible without the selfless generosity of donors and their families. We have supported the hand transplant programme for more than a decade.

“If there’s the potential for organ donation, our specialist nurses in organ donation will also consider limb donation and, if there’s a match to a specific patient, have a discussion with the family in a sensitive way.

“Many families will give serious consideration if they think it’s what their families would have wanted. There‘s an urgent need for the donation of organs and tissue.