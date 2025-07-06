Healthwatch York hits back at Streeting's 'ventriloquist' label

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the NHS’s 10-year plan announced this week, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said patients do not need “ventriloquists” from arm’s length bodies to speak for them, and more weight should be given to the likes of MPs and councillors.

Mr Streeting suggested the patient safety landscape is “cluttered”, with NHS leaders receiving “competing and contradictory instructions” from different organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plans to scrap organisations like Healthwatch, Mr Streeting said: “There are way too many checkers and not enough doers in the system.”

However, manager of Healthwatch York Siân Balsom has said that without the patient group it will be harder to tackle health inequalities and move care into the community.

She said: “Every day we listen to people’s stories, connect them to people and support that makes a difference to their lives and raise the voices of those too often overlooked in our health and care system.

“We constructively challenge partners as needed with the power of real-life stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The information we share is rich in the detail a service review or message on the NHS App can’t provide.”

Healthwatch York recently raised concerns with The Yorkshire Post that Ukrainians living in the city were choosing to return to their war-torn homeland to get dental treatment, as there were no available NHS dentists.

Ms Balsom also said the organisation had advocated for people experiencing mental health crises and highlighted challenges for deaf people accessing care.

She said she thought Healthwatch could play a “vital role” in supporting the three shifts set out in the NHS plan - moving care from hospital to the community, changing the system from analogue to digital and focusing on prevention over treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, we would go further - we believe the missing part of the 10-year plan is about the fourth shift.

“Namely the NHS working as equal partners with trusted VCSE groups and groups like Healthwatch to really tackle the ‘medieval’ levels of health inequalities that cost our health services as much as £50bn a year.

Healthwatch York manager Sian Balsom

“Sadly, this dream of a genuine neighbourhood health approach seems further away this week than it did the week before.”

Janet Wright, chair of Healthwatch York, added “This is a really sad day for everyone involved with the Healthwatch network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Successive governments have said people should be at the heart of our system.

“But that can only really happen when that voice is independent. Self- regulation doesn’t work. Independence is part of our DNA.

“The irony is that it has taken us a long time to establish ourselves as an equal partner in the health and care system.

“To lose what we’ve worked so hard to achieve, to lose the people who have made this the success it is, would take years to rebuild.”