Hop to it – help us name our new clinical research space

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is inviting the local community to take part in a cracking Easter competition – helping to name a brand-new clinical research space opening soon at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

This bright, modern facility will become a hub for some of the Trust’s most exciting research projects – supporting the development of new treatments, improving patient care, and helping shape the future of healthcare across Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

But before the doors officially open, DBTH needs help from the community to find the perfect name and there are prizes to be won.

Dr Jane Fearnside, Head of Research at DBTH, said: “This new space is an exciting step forward for research at the Trust – and we want it to feel like something the whole community can be proud of. That’s why we’re asking for your help to name it.

DBTH Research Rhino mascot.

“We’d love to hear your creative ideas – and what better time to get involved than during the Easter holidays?”

There are two ways to take part:

For everyone: Submit your name suggestion using this short form. If your idea is chosen, you’ll win a £25 voucher.

Submit your name suggestion using this short form. If your idea is chosen, you’ll win a £25 voucher. For children and young people: Take on our Easter holiday challenge by coming up with a name and designing a colourful logo. The top three entries will each receive a £25 voucher.

There are two age categories for younger entrants: one for ages nine and under, and another for ages 10 and above. Each has its own creative brief to help spark ideas – from top-secret missions to futuristic innovation labs.

The deadline for entries is Thursday 25 April 2025. A picture of the final artwork, and any supporting brief, should be emailed to [email protected]