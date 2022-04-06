The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England with, on average, each GP surgery having 9,445 patients on its practice list.

However some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others and there are several from across Yorkshire that fall into the top ten per cent of the country's busiest GP surgeries.

Out of the 6,500 surgeries across the country, practices from Doncaster and Sheffield fall within the top 20 for having a high number of patients compared to doctors, closely followed by Hull, Bradford and Leeds and Barnsley.

Data, which looks at the NHS workforce for CCGs, shows Hatfield Health Centre in the Doncaster CCG has 9,494 patients on its books but the equivalent to 0.6 full time GPs making it the busiest in Yorkshire and 18th busiest in England.

In the Bradford District and Craven CCG area, Clarendon Medical Centre in Bradford has 9,129 registered patients and the equivalent to 0.7 GPs working full time making it the third busiest in Yorkshire and 31st busiest in the country.

Peeler House Surgery in Hessle and in the East Riding CCG has 3,028 patients and the equivalent to 0.3 full time doctors, Shakespeare Medical Practice at Burmantofts in Leeds has 6,685 patient and 0.8 equivalent of a full time doctor and 60th in the national list and sixth in Yorkshire is Rose Tree Practice at Cudworth in Barnsley which has 9,354 patients and 1.3 full time doctors - making a ratio of 7,016 patients per doctor.

Where data is accurate, the surgeries that had the best ratio for patient to doctor numbers could all be found within the Leeds CCG.

York Street Practice in Leeds city centre has 2,387 patients and more than four full time GPs giving a ratio of 519 patients to one doctor. At Priory View Medical Centre on Green Lane in Leeds there are 9,030 listed patients and 13 full time GPs making it so there are 697 patients to a doctor.

At the Aireborough Family Practice in the Yeadon area of Leeds there are 4,338 patients to 5.2 full time GPs, who will have 836 patients each and Park Edge Practice in the Seacroft area of the city has 5,646 patients and 6.7 full time doctors, making it 837 people to a doctor.

NHS Digital says: "The General Practice Workforce series of Official Statistics presents a snapshot of the primary care general practice workforce. A snapshot statistic relates to the situation at a specific date."