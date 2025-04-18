Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a high-risk surgery. But there was little else that could be done for Julia Butterworth - at least in the UK. She’d been told as much just days earlier, in August last year - and Christmas was far from guaranteed.

“We were numb and didn’t know what to do,” says husband Michael. “It was upsetting. The end of life team were called.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, from Gildersome, West Yorkshire, began to look into hospice care for Julia, who was suffering with heart failure. But the medical team caring for her at Leeds General Infirmary refused to give up.

Julia Butterworth, of Leeds, is recovering after heart surgery last year.

Contact was made with medical professionals around the world to see if anyone could help and later that month, a cardiologist flew over from Denmark.

Phil Freeman, along with Dr Chris Malkin, a consultant at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, performed an operation that neither had ever done before.

Eight months on, 53-year-old Julia has been enjoying the recent sunshine in her garden with her two children and four grandchildren. It’s a pleasure she does not take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still quite overwhelmed by it all,” she reflects. “I often think, especially when there’s occasions like Mother’s Day, that I might not have been here to see this and see my grandchildren.

Julia Butterworth and husband Michael say they went from preparing for a funeral to looking to the future.

“My inspiration was always wanting to make memories with them and see them grow up and all of a sudden I thought that was going to be taken away from both me and them.

“When I first got told, I don’t think I had a chance for it to sink in. I was more in the mode of trying to make sure everybody else was going to be okay.

“Now I’m home and everything has gone well…I’m so grateful to the NHS for everything they’ve done. When I talk I get quite emotional,” she tails off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia first had two of her heart valves replaced in 2007. Her heart was being monitored at the time after a murmur had been detected.

Dr Malkin (fourth from right) with the wider medical team at Leeds General Infirmary.

In 2012, she also began experiencing issues with her kidney function and underwent a transplant three years later, with her father being her living donor.

In 2022, two of her heart valves were replaced again and she says a third was deemed irreparable.

Then, last July, Julia, who has chronic kidney disease, began experiencing fatigue and breathlessness and was admitted to LGI, where doctors looked at both her kidneys and her heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia had an issue with her tricuspid valve and the type of replacements that were available were not suitable for her, as they had been in the past with her other heart valves.

Her medical team spoke to other hospitals across the UK, who didn’t think there was anything they could do for her.

But Dr Malkin thought there might be a solution using a particular type of valve that was available from a company in India.

“I sent out a few feelers to colleagues around the world to see if anyone could help and colleagues in Denmark came back and said they thought there was something that could be done,” he explains. “They thought it was feasible but they’d never done it before. It was a high risk surgery but by this point the patient was bed bound and in a degree of multi-organ failure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was better than the alternative, Julia and Michael wholeheartedly agree.

“It was a first-in-the-world (procedure),” Julia says. “I was very nervous. I wasn’t scared of the operation, I think it was just the unknown. Once my family was happy with it, it made it easier for me to be more focused and positive about it.

“I had nothing else to lose really. I’ve been poorly for a long time and I’ve always had a positive outlook and attitude. My inspiration was to get well for my family and for my grandchildren. They were there in my thoughts all the time.”

The valve was imported and modified and doctors Malkin and Freeman carried out the keyhole surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the procedure, they then discovered they would need to use an additional valve and place one inside another. The surgery was successful and Julia was up and walking within a few days.

Dr Kate Gatenby, another Leeds consultant who was part of the team involved in Julia’s surgery and care, says she’s “delighted” that Julia is doing well. “We’ve gone from someone who was bed bound, with a really limited life expectancy, who was in hospital a lot of the time, to somebody who’s now walking, doing well and able to spend time at home with her grandchildren. The number of people who’ve been involved in Julia’s care, it’s a real story of collaboration and teamwork.”

“There are lots of people with similar conditions and very few people are able to have this kind of treatment in the UK,” Dr Malkin adds. “This has reinforced my resolve to try and find solutions for these patients with the technology we have available.”

The day of Julia’s surgery was a long one for Michael, who waited with bated breath for news of his wife. “When we were told it went well and the (doctors) were happy with everything, we were over the moon. We couldn’t ask for any more really,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad