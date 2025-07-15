'If I hadn’t had a kidney scan, I wouldn’t be here today' - Leeds lollipop man reflects on cancer diagnosis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Ernest, from Pudsey, Leeds, has welcomed new funding which will extend the kidney research study he took part in and is urging others to have the same potentially life-saving scan that he did. “If I hadn’t had a kidney scan, I know I wouldn’t be here today,” Ernest says. “The cancer would have spread, and I wouldn’t have known until I was very ill. By then, it may have been too late.”

Ernest had been invited to take part in the Leeds Lung Health Check, a pioneering lung screening trial delivered by Yorkshire Cancer Research charity in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Helping to pave the way to the introduction of a national lung screening programme, the trial investigated the best way to offer people with a high risk of lung cancer a scan of their lungs. When other types of cancer started being detected through the study, the charity decided to fund a further trial, called the Yorkshire Kidney Screening Trial, to explore whether people could be offered a scan of their kidneys at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to my local Asda car park for the lung screening, and when they asked if I would also like a kidney scan, I thought nothing of it,” Ernest explains. “I had no symptoms...I would have never known that anything was wrong.”

Ernest Parsons, 79, is now supporting the extension of the kidney research study that saved his life.

Ernest received a call two weeks later to let him know the screening had detected something unusual. Another scan at Leeds General Infirmary found that one of his kidneys had three cancerous fluid-filled lumps. “I did start to panic. However, my consultant explained that because the cancer was caught early, it was isolated to that one kidney, which they could easily remove.”

Ernest, who has been a lollipop man for four years, underwent surgery and was home the next day. “While the pain after surgery was tough, I was surprised that it was such a simple operation and grateful I didn’t have to go through any other treatments like chemotherapy or radiotherapy.”

John Hallatt, from Bramley, was also diagnosed after a kidney scan, offered alongside his lung health check. The 65-year-old Leeds United fan has worked at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds since 2007, supplying vital services to staff by delivering medical equipment and other parcels. He never expected to be treated for cancer in that same hospital. “I went into the operation and knew everyone around me,” he says. “They really calmed my nerves and reassured me that I would see them again in a few hours. Their presence was such a comfort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years on after his cancer treatment, John is doing well, with his latest scan showing clear results. “I can now say the word cancer, but I couldn’t at the time,” he reflects. “When I found out I had the ‘Big C’, I think it was the scariest moment I’ve ever experienced. It honestly broke my heart; I thought my life was coming to an end...I know now that there are so many ways to cure people, especially if you’re diagnosed early. I see wonderful treatments, like the one I received myself, happening on the oncology ward all the time.”

John Hallatt underwent kidney cancer surgery at the place he has worked at since 2007 - St James' Hospital.

Every year, around 150 people in Leeds are told they have kidney cancer. It often has no obvious symptoms in its early stages, when better treatments, and treatments with fewer side effects, are available. Researchers leading the kidney screening trial discovered that more than nine in ten people offered a scan agreed to have it, and 80 per cent of the kidney cancers identified were found at an early stage.

Following the success of the trial, Yorkshire Cancer Research is funding an extension of the study called TACTICAL1, which is testing different ways to invite people to take part in a scan of their abdomen, and new ways to make the scan quicker. The scans could help detect many different cancers including kidney, stomach, colon, liver, pancreatic and bowel cancers.