'Inspiring' athlete aims for two world records and £10,000 for charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, he wants more people to have access to sporting opportunities and has set himself the challenge of raising £10,000 to help to achieve that.

As well as supporting Special Olympics GB, which provides training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, he has also set his sights on new personal and Guinness World Records at two of the nation’s top endurance events this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus, who lives near Driffield, will attempt to become the youngest and fastest male with an intellectual disability to complete a marathon when he participates in the TCS London Marathon on April 27.

Angus Leckonby, 22, from Driffield, has set his sights on world records.

Later in the year, the 22-year-old, whose main sport is the triathlon, aims to break similar records during the two-mile swim at London’s Swim Serpentine event on September 20.

"It ain’t a reality ‘til it’s a reality,” says dad Matthew Leckonby, but the pair agree the record achievements would be “amazing”.

“Sociability is a massive driver for Gus when it comes to his sport, but also he has a bit of a switch when it comes to competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we’re in competition mode, we’re definitely in it! His teammates, people he runs with, cycles with, swims with, it’s just opened his world up to different things.”

Angus Leckonby is training for the London Marathon.

Angus, who has autism and lives with verbal dyspraxia and an intellectual disability, jumped at the chance to support the Special Olympics GB charity.

He is a dedicated member of the Special Olympics GB community, having started his swimming career in York before transferring to the Special Olympics City of Hull and Scarborough Swim Club.

“He’s always been a water baby from year dot,” Matthew says. “Always been really confident in the water. I think it’s his environment to chill out in, his happy place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus’ PE teacher at Kings Mill Special School in Driffield spotted his talents in swimming as a 12-year-old and things escalated from there.

Angus Leckonby is raising funds for Special Olympics GB.

He has regularly competed in Special Olympics GB and mainstream competitions across the country and last year, took part in the 400m Freestyle Mixed Class race at the Speedo Aquatics GB National Swimming Championships.

Since then, he has joined Wolds Triathlon Club and Yorkshire Wolds Runners and honed his skills in running and cycling, training multiple times a week.

He completed his first 5km Park Run at North Yorkshire Water Park last April and recently did the Dalby Forest Half Marathon in under two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus is also planning to compete in his first individual triathlon, weeks after the marathon, in May this year.

“We’ve been on this road now, especially the swimming, for about ten years and this is another adventure really,” says Matthew.

“Sport has played such a big part in Angus’ life for those last 10 years,” he adds. “It’s changed his life and proved to him that, despite his intellectual disability, he can compete alongside anyone at mainstream national competitions.”

Outside of sport, Angus works in the family businesses, Angilou Genuine French Furniture and Angilou Upholstery Ltd, and is pursuing an apprenticeship at North Yorkshire Water Park, where he also does open-water swimming during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Angus is a visual learner who excels through repetition, which has been key to his success in both sports and work,” Matthew says. “To think he could end the year with Guinness World Records titles is beyond inspiring.”

“If RideLondon weren’t on hiatus this year, Angus would be attempting the 100-mile cycle event as well,” he adds, “aiming to become the first person with an intellectual disability to complete all three London Classics in a single year. That’s a goal for next year.”

Funds raised by Angus will help Special Olympics GB continue to provide opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The charity supports over 6,600 individuals through 98 accredited grassroots clubs, offering access to 27 sports