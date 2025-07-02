'It's helped me process my grief' - Yorkshire Cancer Research volunteers dedicate 27,000 hours to charity in past 12 months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their contributions support the region’s cancer charity, which is this year celebrating 100 years of helping to fund pioneering research and innovative services for people with cancer in Yorkshire and beyond.

Among the volunteers is 77-year-old retired purchasing manager George Gibson, who helps at the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Hull. He started volunteering after a difficult 12 month period in which he lost eight people close to him including his wife Yvonne, who had peritoneal cancer, a rare cancer found in the lining of the abdomen.

“It has been a difficult year, and I struggled to cope with losing so many loved ones over such a short space of time,” he says. “At the start of 2025, I decided I needed to do something to help me cope with my grief. I also wanted to give something back for all the support Yvonne received whilst undergoing cancer treatment. Volunteering at Yorkshire Cancer Research gave me the opportunity to do both those things.”

'I volunteer to turn my own cancer experience into support for others', says Jacquie MacLeod, Harrogate. Photo: Yorkshire Cancer Research

Spending time twice a week at the shop has given George a new sense of purpose and belonging, he says. “Spending time in the shop takes my mind off everything. I’ve learnt so many new skills like steaming the clothes and using the till, and I like pricing and laying out the kitchenware, CDs and books on the shelves. Most of all, the shop team are fantastic. They’ve been there for me since the beginning and speaking to each other about our shared experiences is like therapy.”

“Cancer affects everybody, and you never know when it’s going to affect you,” he adds. “Every act of support, no matter how big or small, makes a difference.”

Jacquie MacLeod, of Harrogate, has been personally affected. She was first told she had breast cancer 15 years ago, and after recovering from surgery, was then diagnosed with leukaemia and had a stem cell transplant four years later.

“All the treatment I received has been a result of research, so for me, it’s so important we continue to raise funds for more life-saving treatments,” the 61-year-old says.

Jacquie volunteers at one of the charity’s shops in Harrogate, eager to help other people who have similarly been affected by cancer. “I’m always astounded at the donations we receive, and the generosity of customers,” she says. “Many people I speak to at the shop have told me about their own cancer experience, so every shift I do reminds me why volunteering for life-saving cancer research really matters.”