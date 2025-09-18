A Yorkshire care home has received a ‘good’ rating in all areas following a recent inspection, after previously being told to improve.

The Jubilee House care home, on White Point Road, Whitby, is run by St. Cecilia’s Care Services Ltd, has been rated ‘good’ overall and across all six areas, including safety, effectiveness, and leadership.

A new assessment by the Care Quality Commission was completed to provide a first CQC rating after the service provider changed in May 2022.

The previous provider, Mondial Care Ltd, had been told it ‘requires improvement’ after receiving an ‘inadequate’ rating for its leadership, and a ‘good’ rating in other areas.

Jubilee House, White Point Rd.

The care home provides nursing and personal care to older people, some of whom are living with dementia, physical disabilities, or sensory impairments.

At the time of the inspection, there were 22 people using the service.

Inspectors noted that the facilities, environment, and equipment met people’s needs, were clean and well-maintained with a programme of refurbishment, and any environmental risks were mitigated.

Following two site visits, they said: “The provider showed and promoted high values in pursuit of an inclusive, sustainable service with clear expectations of service provision adhered to by all involved.

“It worked in partnership with external professionals and the provider’s quality assurance systems included regular checks and audits to ensure people’s outcomes were met, while regular feedback was sought, which resulted in actions being taken to improve the service.”

People using the service told the CQC they “felt safe” living there and with the staff who supported them.

“They spoke positively about their expectations and experiences of the care and support they received.”