Melodic Memories started in autumn 2021 as part of Opera North’s ongoing work to enable everyone to enjoy the life-enhancing benefits music can bring. The get-togethers are led by a professional vocal coach and pianist and take place monthly at the Howard Opera Centre, the company’s home in the heart of the city.

Held in partnership with Leeds City Council’s Peer Support Service, they are open to both people living with dementia and their carers, enabling them to spend valuable time together exploring how music can ignite memories and spark conversations.

Participants in Melodic Memories, Opera North’s singing group for people living with dementia in Leeds.

Before each session, the group are invited to spend half an hour chatting over tea and coffee, with crafts and other activities often being incorporated to give the participants more opportunities for self-expression.

Jacqui Cameron, director of learning and engagement at Opera North, said: “We have seen at firsthand how important these sessions are to people in the area living with dementia – and to their carers who bring them along on the day.

"Everyone has commented on how much they appreciate having a safe space to sing, dance and enjoy music, and watching them flourish has been a real joy. Thanks to this generous funding, we can look forward to connecting more people through music and changing more lives in the future.”

The Power of Music Fund is managed by the National Academy for Social Prescribing and was kickstarted by a £1 million donation from The Utley Foundation. It is also supported by Arts Council England, Music for All, and other donors, including members of the public.

Deborah Marshall peer support co-ordinator, Peer Support Service, said: “Melodic Memories creates a wonderful, accessible opportunity for people living with dementia and their loved ones to participate in social engagement, singing, movement and creativity.

"The sessions are facilitated by professional artists, and it is their expertise, energy, support and understanding that are key to its success. The sessions go beyond singing; it is an holistic experience with elements of dance, musical movement, relaxation, breathing techniques, creative opportunities and so much more.”

Melodic Memories is part of Opera North’s accessibility work which includes dementia friendly and relaxed performances, as well as shows which are audio described, captioned and signed both in Leeds and on tour.