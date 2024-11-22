Meet the former police officer now a pioneer in adaptive boxing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You don’t go into that job thinking it’s a job,” the 39-year-old says. “You do it because it’s a passion, it’s a vocation.

“It’s in your blood you want to help people. So when I was retired from the police, that was one of the biggest things, feeling like what purpose have I got? I’m not helping, I’m not doing anything. I feel useless.”

Eight years on, that is far from the case. For Luiz has found a new passion in adaptive boxing – and has aspirations to see it evolve into a recognised competitive sport.

Luiz Faye founded Kronik Warrior boxing academy. Photo: Kronik Warrior UK

On Monday, Luiz, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, will attend the Variety Disability Sports Awards in London. She has been shortlisted in the unsung hero category for her achievements in adaptive boxing.

In 2021, she set up Kronik Warrior, the first adaptive boxing academy to become affiliated with the National Governing Body, England Boxing.

“I’m still taken aback by the nomination,” she says. “It’s wonderful to be recognised for the work we do, it really is...It takes a village to raise a baby and it really does take a community to raise a boxing club. So this nomination is really on behalf of everybody who is part of it.”

Luiz’s life changed in 2015 when she discovered she had a condition that affected the discs and joints in her spine.

“I knew it was going to be degenerative but I didn’t really know what that was going to look like,” she explains.

In 2016, she medically retired from the police force in Derbyshire where she worked and as her condition has worsened, she now uses a wheelchair outside of the home.

“For the first year (after retirement), I really couldn’t see a future. I didn’t know where I was placed in society.

"I couldn’t find work, I was in a lot of pain, my independence had been taken away from me, everything that I thought was in my path had gone and everything I thought I was, I didn’t feel anymore. I didn’t feel like me.

“Then I woke up one day and thought this is going to be a really long life, I can’t live like this and I’ve got to do something about it.”

She started doing rehabilitation work at a gym in Brierley, Barnsley with a personal trainer. “There was a punch bag in the corner of the room and I said I would have loved to give boxing a go when I was able to take part in sport standing up,” Luiz recalls.

“(My personal trainer) said why don’t you do it in your chair? I couldn’t think of a reason why not.”

She rolled over to the punchbag, put on some boxing gloves and gave it a hit. “All of the grief that I felt started to go away and all of a sudden I could see the potential for some level of fitness again. Even though I knew I wasn’t hitting the bag hard, I felt strong.”

Luiz began looking for somewhere to learn the craft in adaptive boxing, but found few places suitable. “A lot of places were pretty inaccessible for me physically, never mind having anybody there that had the skills to support me.”

Her journey properly began at Townend Boxing Academy in Barnsley, with coach Danny Baugh.

“Whilst he was a mainstream boxing coach, he’d always wanted to explore adaptive boxing but didn’t really know how to approach it from a mainstream perspective. It was a match made in heaven really because he had the boxing brain and I had the adaptive skills.”

The pair remain friends to this day, with Luiz crediting Dan as being “instrumental” in her boxing journey and the inspiration behind setting up Kronik Warrior.

The academy focuses on disability sport and wellbeing, delivering pioneering inclusion boxing, fitness, food and wellbeing programmes in settings including schools, care homes and community centres. It also offers online sessions, which first began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luiz, who became the first female adaptive boxer and coach for the World Boxing Council, wants to see more access to adaptive boxing at a grassroots level. She also has aspirations to evolve adaptive boxing into a recognised competitive sport, if this is done in a safe way, led by para-sport experts and individuals with lived experiences.

She reflects: “As adaptive boxing is still in its early stages, numerous challenges regarding access to the sport have arisen and will persist.

"I believe it is our duty, as advocates, to raise awareness about these barriers, particularly those related to safety and the physiological aspects of the sport. It's essential to highlight how it can be adapted to meet individual needs rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach.”

For her personally, adaptive boxing has been life-changing, both physically and mentally. Even shadow boxing – hitting the air – has improved her strength, fitness and core stability, helping to slow the symptoms of her condition.

“I can’t tell you how much of a low place I was in. Boxing gave me all that back. It gave me hope and light and skills…and I wanted to take what has given me so much and share it with other people the best that I could.”

“The burning desire for me was to get back and do something useful in my community,” she adds, “and I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

