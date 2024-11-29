Mpox in Leeds: UK reports fifth case of the Clade Ib mpox in the UK, UKHSA confirms
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed a new case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in England.
The case was detected in Leeds and the individual is now under specialist care at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The UKSHA say the Leeds case is not connected to the previous London cases.
The individual had recently returned from Uganda, which the UKHSA said “is seeing community transmission of Clade Ib mpox”.
They added: “The risk to the UK population remains low.
“We expect to see the occasional imported case of Clade Ib mpox in the UK.”
All four previous cases were from the same household and all have now fully recovered.
Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations.
Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and our diagnostics tests that we have been able to detect this new case.
“The risk to the UK population remains low following this fifth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread.
“In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.