'My holiday hell left me fighting for my life - hours after I proposed'

A Yorkshire holidaymaker spent months fighting for his life after becoming ill at a four-star resort - just hours after proposing to his girlfriend.

Steven Percy, 67, was staying at the Palmon Bay Hotel and Spa in Montenegro when he suddenly started suffering from a fever - just hours after proposing to his partner Karen, 53.

But after flying back to his home in York his health continued to decline and he became confused, so he was rushed to York Hospital three days later.

He was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease - a serious bacterial infection that you can get from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs - and was placed in an induced coma.

Steven then developed multiple organ failure and sepsis - a life-threatening condition where the body attacks itself in response to an infection.

He spent four months in hospital, a further fortnight in a neuro rehabilitation centre and needed to be fed by a tube for a further two months because of issues with swallowing.

Steven says that although he is "lucky to be alive", he will always remember the holiday, which cost over £1,800, for the "wrong reasons."

He said: "This holiday was meant to be a moment we'd remember all of our lives, however, we'll remember it now for all the wrong reasons.

"I know I'm lucky to be alive but that's little consolation for what Karen and I have been going through."

Steven says that he initially thought he had the flu, but he stared to "realise it was something much more serious" as his symptoms became worse.

He also had concerns about the hotel when he arrived and said the spa facilities were clearly poorly maintained, with tiles falling from the jacuzzi.

The swimming pool was also closed throughout their stay.

Steven said: "Initially I thought it was flu, but as the symptoms became worse, we started to realise it was something much more serious.

"I don't remember much about my time in hospital, but it's terrible to imagine what Karen and our families went through, as doctors told them I was critically ill, and it was unclear if I would survive."

Steven was admitted to hospital on April 16 last year and came out 99 days later on July 24, but he was transferred to a rehab centre for another two weeks and required a feeding tube.

He has been unable to return to work as a funeral director and is undergoing tests to determine whether his lungs suffered lasting damage.

Steven has now instructed specialist international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and to see whether it was linked to his holiday, which he booked with tour operator Jet2holidays.

He said: "I went on that holiday as the happiest man alive, but my life now is totally different.

"My recovery continues to be a difficult journey, but I'm determined not to give up and I want back the job, and the life, I had before.

"My lethargy and weakness are hard to cope with, as is the memory loss, and there's so much concern about whether my lungs are permanently damaged.

"We can't change what happened, but we deserve some answers over how I came to be so ill."

Jennifer Hodgson, the expert international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: "Steven's account of his holiday and the aftermath of being diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease is extremely worrying.

"We've delt with many cases of people developing the disease, both in the UK and overseas. Legionnaires' is a very serious condition that shouldn't be underestimated.

"As in Steven's case, it can lead to other complications. For those who survive, they can face a lifetime of health issues.

"Understandably, Steven has a number of questions as to how he came to fall so dangerously ill, on what was meant to be a special holiday to propose to his partner, Karen.

"We're determined to help him find the answers he is looking for. As part of our work and to assist with our investigations, we would be keen to hear from anyone else who may also have been affected by illness whilst staying at the Palmon Bay Hotel and Spa, Montenegro."