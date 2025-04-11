New £4.5million project to improve healthcare in rural, coastal and disadvantaged areas

Researchers from Sheffield Hallam University and their partners have been awarded £4.5million to lead a new project which will help to improve healthcare in rural and coastal areas as well as disadvantaged urban communities.

The five-year Allied Health Professions Workforce Research Partnership will aim to improve patient care by ensuring staff in allied health roles – such as paramedics, physiotherapists and radiographers - have the right skills and are available when and where they are needed in NHS hospitals, community services, and general practice.

The project is funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and will bring together researchers and NHS partners as well as patient and staff groups to jointly design new ways of working that will improve patient care and recruitment, retention and job satisfaction.

Professor Julie Nightingale from Sheffield Hallam University is leading the project, working closely with partners including Anglia Ruskin University, University of Lincoln, University of Sheffield, University of Suffolk, University of Leeds and NHS East of England. Researchers will collaborate in three regional hubs based in Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and the East of England to test new ways to address staffing problems in these areas and help them to best meet the needs of patients.

the research team

There are 14 different allied health professions and after nurses and doctors, they are the third largest workforce in the NHS, providing specialist emergency, diagnostics, and treatment services from birth to end of life.

Professor Julie Nightingale, from Sheffield Hallam’s School of Health and Social Care, said: “There is a shortage of staff in allied health professions, which has a negative impact on patient care and leads to increased waiting times. It means some people can’t get scans, cancer treatment and rehab when they need it.

“These shortages also affect the working conditions and well-being of staff which may make them want to leave the NHS. Shortages are worse in rural areas, coastal places, and less well-off communities where it is difficult to attract and retain staff.

“It is vital that we carry out this research to understand this issue so we can support the NHS to help address the staffing crisis and improve patient care and experience.”

Professor Lucy Chappell, NIHR Chief Executive, and Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Health and Social Care, said: “Staff are the backbone of our health and care system. The NIHR is stepping up to fund high-quality research to understand our workforce needs better.

“These new landmark research partnerships will generate crucial new research across a range of projects to help improve the quality, organisation and retention of teams, which will in turn improve the quality of care they provide.”