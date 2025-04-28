NHS app prevents 1.5m missed appointments, Starmer says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has helped to cut waiting times for elective surgery and other appointments, according to NHS England analysis of data from the app.

Sir Keir said his Government’s moves to speed up the rollout would “transform everyday access to health services”.

Ministers set out plans to expand the use of the app earlier this year, as part of the elective reform plan.

The scheme is aimed at delivering two million extra appointments by the end of the year, and giving people more flexibility in how, where, and when they get the care they need.

Data gathered by NHS England from the app shows it has prevented 1.5m appointments from being missed since the Government came to power last July.

This is also believed to have saved almost 5.7m hours of staff time.

Some £622m is said to have been saved as a result of saved appointments.

A move towards a digital service has also resulted in 12m fewer paper letters being sent to patients, saving £5.2m in postage costs.

The Prime Minister, who is promoting the expansion of the app today, said: “Our NHS has been stuck in the dark ages held back by old fashioned systems where patients are struggling for appointments and unable to access their own data.

“We saw during the pandemic how apps can totally transform everyday access to health services.

“So there’s no excuse for the lack of progress in the NHS we’ve inherited.

“NHS reform has to come through better use of tech, it’s the fuel we need to power change.

“As we deliver our plan for change to end hospital backlogs, I want to see more and more people having the option to use the app, so that everyone benefits from more control and choice over their treatment.”

Ministers have exceeded their target number of hospitals which are allowing patients to view appointment information on the app.

They had aimed to increase this to 85 per cent of hospitals in England by the end of March, but have reached 87 per cent, up from 68 per cent in July 2024.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “By putting the latest technology into the hands of patients so they can access services quicker, we’re freeing up more time for doctors and nurses to focus on treating people and getting waiting lists down.

“This government is doing things differently.

“Every missed appointment and wasted staff hour saved means another patient getting the care they need as we drive a digital NHS revolution through our Plan for Change.”

The rollout of the app was welcomed by doctor and patient groups.

Dr John Dean, clinical vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “A focus on incrementally building functionality in the NHS App to support patients to manage their own healthcare will lead to better more connected digital systems that work better for staff and patients, freeing up time and increasing productivity.”

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association said it was “very encouraging” to see how the app was “giving patients greater power over their healthcare”.

However, she added: “While this digital progress is vital and the 20 per cent increase in hospital participation is welcome, we must also ensure no one is left behind.