Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks on February 26 - after it was confirmed Baroness Louise Casey would lead an independent commission on the subject - were postponed with ministers saying that not all parties could make the meeting.

Since then, the Liberal Democrats said they have offered to “clear our diaries” but claimed no new date has been proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Ed Davey has made social care one of his key priorities as the party’s leader.

Helen Morgan, the Lib Dems’ health and social care spokesperson, said: “If it’s taking almost two months and counting to schedule a single meeting, I have serious concerns about the focus at the top of government needed to successfully undertake and implement this review.

“Ministers’ handling of these cross-party talks smells of a government that has put rescuing social care in the ‘too difficult’ pile.

“Their failure to grasp the nettle means that a review that could have been completed within a year is instead taking three, with ministers risking even longer delays because of their failure to get these talks off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years under the Conservatives, [social care] was shamefully neglected, with patients bearing the brunt. Now, the Labour government is taking an approach of kicking the can down the road rather than facing up to the challenges of fixing this broken system.”

Labour pledged to set up a National Care Service in its manifesto, but there has been little detail on what this would look like.

The Government also indefinitely delayed its promise to bring in the fees cap on adult social care, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves blaming a £22bn black hole in public finances.

An independent commission, led by Baroness Casey, will begin in April, but the Government confirmed that a second phase, making long-term recommendations, might not report until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “This government is committed to building national, cross-party consensus to create a fair and affordable adult social care system for all.