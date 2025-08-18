Northallerton: Plans drawn up for new care village

A new care village could be built on the edge of a North Yorkshire market town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are being drawn up for a 70-bed care home and five extra-care bungalows on land off Boroughbridge Road, in Romanby, Northallerton.

Initial details of the scheme have been filed with North Yorkshire Council on behalf of developer Torsion Care ahead of a full planning application being submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the accommodation, gardens, a new access, parking and ancillary works, such as cycle storage and refuse facilities, are proposed.

The site of a proposed new care village in Romanby, Northallerton.

Pre-application talks with the council have already taken place.

Jacob Parker-Henry, from Spawforths architectural consultants, has submitted the information on behalf of the developer to get the council’s view on the requirements for surface flooding reports to be submitted with the application.

He said: “The scheme will provide high-quality care facilities for the local population, reducing strain on the capacity of existing health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The overall design strategy for the proposed development is to create a market-leading care village, making use of an underutilised site which has strong development potential.”

Mr Parker-Henry said there was significant demand for care home facilities in the area.

“Our client’s analysis from January 2025 has indicated that there is a demand for an additional 268 care home bedspaces within a five-mile radius of the site.

“The catchment area covers a population of 27,463 people and 3.9 per cent of these are aged 85 years plus, which is 1.2 per cent higher than the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, the percentage of disability allowance claimants aged 65 years plus is 13.9 per cent, which is 1.4 per cent higher than the national average.”

He added: “The analysis also establishes that there are only four existing care home facilities within Northallerton and Romanby, with an additional facility located in Leeming Bar.

“There are also no further care homes with planning permission or pending decision.

“Some of the care homes mentioned above also do not have wet room facilities, which are considered essential for modern market standard care homes for control of infection and disease spread.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning consultant added that the opening of the care village would help to free up existing housing stock in the area.