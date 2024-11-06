'Our husbands were killed by the new asbestos' says widows of stonemasons

The widows of two stonemasons who died from a lung condition contracted during their work have warned of the dangers of the "new asbestos".

Paul Gray and Stuart Johnson were diagnosed with silicosis, a long-term lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of silica dust. Once inside the lungs, it causes swelling and leads to areas of hardened and scarred lung tissue, which eventually doesn't function properly.

The dust can be found in minerals including stone and the Health and Safety Executive say it's "the single biggest risk to construction workers after asbestos."

Lawyers representing their widows have secured settlements for them after their deaths and have warned of an increase in reported cases of the disease. They have now launched a national register for stoneworkers to record incidents of contact with the dust.

Paul's widow Joanne, 57, said: "Silicosis is the most terrible disease. Nobody deserves to go through what Paul did as a result of their job. Hopefully by telling his story we can add our voice to those calling for greater awareness of this disease and safety at work.

"If the register makes just one employer think more about safety, Paul's death won't have been totally in vain."

Paul, of Bradford, had worked as a stone dresser most of his adult life between 1997 to 2017. He worked on quarried stone to produce paving slabs and specialised in reclaimed stone, working with power tools like saws and hand tools such as chisels.

Before his death, he told lawyers he was never provided with overalls made from low dust retention fabric.

There were also no changing or cleaning facilities and no processes in place for the removal of contaminated clothing at the sites he worked.

Paul also said he was never provided with any respiratory protective equipment (RPE) during his career. He had been in good health until he started to experience breathing difficulties in October 2017 and was diagnosed with silicosis a month later. He developed pneumonia in 2021 and died in a hospice in September that year aged 57.

Joanne added: "Paul's loss has been simply devastating, both for me and our son Daniel. We had to watch Paul slowly decline for nearly four years and you feel so helpless. Daniel and I did what we could caring for Paul but the illness had a terrible mental and physical effect on a once strong and independent man.

"Even now approaching three years on, it's so hard to accept Paul isn't coming back. We still had so many plans for our future that have been taken away from us. The settlement would have meant a lot to Paul but it can't bring back a wonderful husband and an amazing father."

Stuart, also of Bradford, worked on reclaimed sandstone and gritstone known as Delph, known to have a very high silica content. He used a power saw and rock drills, which produced clouds of dust, before using a hammer and chisel to dress the stone.

He told lawyers he was not provided with any breathing protection or warned of the dangers of inhaling stone dust.

Stuart, previously a fit and active man, started to develop a persistent cough in 2013. He was diagnosed with COPD but by 2016, his breathing deteriorated and in February 2017, he collapsed at work and was unable to return. He was diagnosed with silicosis in May 2018 and tragically died aged 63 in July 2019.

His widow Carol, 63, said: "Having to watch this terrible illness take Stuart away from us over several years was a terrible experience. I've lost my husband and best friend and the children and grandchildren no longer have the man who loved them all so much.

"The grandchildren were his absolute world and he loved to babysit them whenever he could - the family were such a huge part of his life. It was devastating for him as the illness meant he could no longer do things he loved.

"It's terrible to think both men suffered as a result of silicosis and if we can help raise awareness, Stuart would be pleased. I hope some good can come for others out of his story and that no other families have to suffer as ours have over recent years."

Law firm Irwin Mitchell fears West Yorkshire is a hotspot for exposure to the dangerous mineral due to the number of stonemasons in the region.

Oliver Collett, specialist in occupational disease for the firm, said: "Silica is often termed the new asbestos and its threat should never be underestimated. Symptoms include a persistent cough, shortness of breath and fatigue and can be fatal. We're seeing more cases involving workers diagnosed with silicosis, which is why we've created a Silica Exposure Register, so workers can store and retrieve their work history for future use.

