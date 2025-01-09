Padel, hiking and open water swimming among fitness trends to watch out for in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts have predicted some of the biggest fitness trends we can expect to see this year. First, Padel, which has already been growing in popularity. 2025 is set to be the year it really takes over – particularly as back in September, the LTA and LTA Tennis Foundation announced it was investing £6 million into 40 projects, funding 75 new courts around the country.

This racket sport “has a lot of similarities with tennis, including its scoring system and core skillset, which makes it easy to understand”, explains Martyn Oakey, personal trainer and head of fitness at Everlast Gyms, part of Sports Direct. It’s proving popular “thanks to its social nature” and being so easily accessible, Oakey says: “Once you’ve found your local court, all you need is a racket, a ball and a partner.”

The UK is also witnessing a hiking renaissance. As Carla Khouri, mountain leader and outdoor instructor from the Merrell Hiking Club, says: “As urban life grows more intense, people are discovering what generations before them knew: there’s profound value in stepping away from screens and schedules to reconnect with nature.

Padel is increasing in popularity, experts say. Decathlon/PA.

“Beyond its physical benefits, such as increasing muscular strength and endurance, promoting better balance and flexibility, and improving cardiovascular health, hiking offers a powerful antidote to modern stress.

"There is increasing evidence to suggest hiking helps improve low mood and reduce stress and anxiety...People are not just reaping the benefits of exercise, they’re also feeling a sense of community, adventure, and a renewed connection with the great outdoors.”

Hiking isn’t the only outdoor activity set to make waves in 2025. Ramona Cojocaru, head of category at Decathlon UK, suggests that open water swimming will explode in popularity over the next 12 months. “Popular spots include lakes, rivers and the sea, with some lovely locations available along the British coastline,” explains Cojocaru.

“Swimming is a full-body workout that improves circulation and cardiovascular health. There are also benefits such as boosted immunity, recovery and mental health, as open water swimming generally taking place in colder waters.”

It might have a slightly unusual name, but the trend for Quadrobics isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds This full-body workout might see you jumping on all fours, or even mimicking the gait of certain animals.