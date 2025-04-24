Polling ends 'nanny state myth' around public health laws, report finds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Public First found there is a strong appetite for intervention, in areas such as junk food advertising and free school meals.

Crucially, the report found, this interest is not just confined to traditional Labour voters, but is strong in key marginal areas and among those whose support parties will need to win in 2029.

It also revealed that “health is a top-tier electoral issue”, ranking just behind the cost of living crisis as the most pressing issue facing the country.

Sebastian Rees, head of health at IPPR, said: “These findings dismantle the long-held assumption that bold health policy is politically risky.

“In reality, voters across the political spectrum see improving public health as a top priority and want the government to do more to allow them to live healthier lives.

“The vast majority of people don’t see getting tough on the causes of illness as ‘nanny-statism’, but as a downpayment on the nation’s future health and wealth.

“Taking on powerful interests who undermine health – rogue landlords, toxic employers, and junk food advertisers – is seen as both fair and necessary to this cause.”

The research found that 80 per cent of voters support tougher rules for landlords, to ensure healthier living conditions in the private rental sector.

Almost two-thirds of people back banning junk food advertising in public spaces.

And 67 per cent of voters support free school meals for all state school pupils.

A key finding of the report was that the public holds the food and drinks industry more accountable for the nation’s health than the NHS.

Some 84 per cent of adults believe it bears a “great” or “fair amount” of responsibility for public health, compared with 79 per cent who say the same of the NHS.