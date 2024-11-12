Labrador puppies are set to be the stars of an afternoon tea event in support of Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs.

Young recruits Rufus, Garry, Rowley and Nix will be meeting guests attending the Puppy Tea Party at Mercure Kenwood Hall and Spa on Thursday.

People will get to hear about each of the puppies and the work of the charity, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help children with autism, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Danny Anderson, Support Dogs’ head of fundraising, said: “Who doesn’t love puppies, and who doesn’t love cake? It’s going to be such a lovely event, in a beautiful setting, where you can enjoy cuddles with our puppies and tuck into some yummy food while finding out about the life-changing and life-saving work they will go on to do.”

Sheffield-based Support Dogs is hosting a Puppy Tea Party to raise funds.

Volunteer puppy socialisers and members of the charity’s Puppy Team will also be on hand to share information about their important role in helping the charity to nurture the pups into assistance dogs.

Before they are 18 months old, puppies learn the social skills all support dogs need, exploring new places and experiencing new things. From then on, they get to grips with the tasks they will use in their jobs.

The afternoon tea event takes place from 2.30pm on Thursday, November 14. Tickets are £25 each, with all proceeds going to Support Dogs.