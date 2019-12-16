Scarborough B&B could be turned into mental health rehab home

A Scarborough bed and breakfast could be turned into a mental health rehabilitation care home under plans submitted to the borough council.

Fountains Court, in Columbus Ravine, would be transformed into the 12-bedroom home, documents from London-based Horizon Integrated Rehabilitation Ltd show.

Fountains Court B&B in Scarborough could be turned into a care home. Credit: Carl Gavaghan

According to supporting information given to Scarborough Council, Horizon is an “integrated mental health rehabilitation service that provides complete rehabilitation pathways for both female and male clients with mental health problems or related complex needs”.

The documents from Horizon add: “The new clients would live together as a ‘family unit’, sharing the communal areas such as the living room, dining area and kitchen.

“These spaces would be used as areas for socialising, watching TV, preparing food and eating together. Each client also has a bedroom for their own specific use.

“The clients would take part in the running of the house as far as they are able, given their individual circumstances.”

The clients would be both males and females aged between 18 and 65.

Fountains Court bed and breakfast gained fame nationally when it was featured on Channel 4 reality show Four in a Bed.

The guest house’s owner Helen Marriott said she was a “therapist first and a hotelier seconded” and branded Fountains Court as more than a bed and breakfast and aimed to improve the “holistic well-being” of its visitors.

The plans for the change of use add that there has been a “decline in the nature of the current business”.

Horizon’s submission adds: “We understand this to be due to the falling demand for bed & breakfast accommodation along Columbus Ravine [and] this proposal seeks to add a healthcare facility, which is in demand within the Scarborough area.”

The plans are now out to consultation.