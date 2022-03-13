More than 70 tractors made their way to Holmfirth this weekend to help fundraise for her treatment.

Eden was diagnosed with rare and aggressive children’s cancer neuroblastoma in April last year and over the past four months, her family, friends and strangers alike have been raising funds to send her to the US for a revolutionary vaccine treatment that they hope will increase her chances of survival.

Last month, more than 400 members of ‘Eden’s Army’ walked 22 miles past the parks and gardens of Huddersfield in the latest fundraising challenge for the youngster.

And 75 tractors visited the West Yorkshire village this weekend to help boost the coffers.

So far her supporters have helped to raise almost £250,000 for the treatment.

The family plan to have sufficient money raised by July, so that once Eden has finished her frontline treatment in the UK, they can fund access to a clinical trial for the bivalent vaccine in New York. The treatment is designed to help people remain clear of the disease once they are in remission.

To donate to Eden’s cause and see how fundraising efforts are going, click here or search Eden’s Army on Facebook.

Huge tractors Tractors make their way through Holmfirth

Eden Smith The tractor run was arranged by locals to help raise funds for Eden Smith

Pink ribbons A tractor decorated with pink ribbons to help Eden celebrate her 7th birthday

Onlookers A number of unsuspecting people were shocked by the tractor run