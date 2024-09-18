Sir Ed Davey tells Lib Dem conference 'care and carers must not be forgotten and ignored any longer'

Sir Ed Davey has said that “care and carers must not be forgotten and ignored any longer” in his keynote speech to the Liberal Democrat conference.
Ralph Blackburn
Ralph Blackburn

Politics Editor

Published 18th Sep 2024

Speaking in Brighton yesterday, the Lib Dem leader criticised Labour and the previous Conservative government for their attitudes to social care.

“I want us to be different. For the way we do politics to reflect the true nature of the British people,” he said.

“Of course, everyone knows the Conservatives don’t care.

“But did you know, carers weren’t mentioned once in Labour’s election manifesto.

“And carers weren’t mentioned once in the King’s Speech either.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey arriving on stage to give his keynote speech at the party's autumn conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA WireLiberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey arriving on stage to give his keynote speech at the party's autumn conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The new Labour government has already indefinitely delayed its pre-election promise to bring in the fees cap, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves blaming a £22 billion black hole in public finances.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to bring in a National Care Service within this Parliament and a fair pay deal for care workers, although has given minimal detail on either.

Speaking about the carer’s allowance repayment scandal in his speech, Sir Ed said: “I urged Keir Starmer to sort it out, and I repeat that call.

“Prime Minister: if you are willing to find a solution, I am ready and willing to work with you and get it done.”

The North Yorkshire care provider organisation, The Independent Care Group, welcomed this promise by the Liberal Democrat leader.

Chair Mike Padgham said: “It is vital that we avoid what happened under the last Conservative government, when the care of older, vulnerable and disabled adults was forgotten as politicians concentrated on more headline-grabbing issues.

“We welcome the pledge by the Liberal Democrat leader that he will join us in holding the Government to account on social care.

“If the Government is serious about saving and reforming the NHS, as we trust they are, they cannot do so without saving and reforming social care.”

The Liberal Democrat leader also spoke about the response to the emotional election video he shared during the campaign.

It showed his caring responsibilities for his 15-year-old son John, who has severe disabilities, as well as previously for his mother Nina, who died of cancer when Sir Ed was 15.

Sir Ed said: “You saw in that video just a little glimpse of the joy John brings to our lives. The fun we have together.

“Even at 5.30am in the morning, when he shouts ‘Daddy!’ to wake me up, it’s a blessing – given he was nine years old, when he was first able to say ‘Daddy’.”

He added: “And you know, each time I speak about my story, I’m humbled by the number of people who get in touch to say ‘that’s my story too’.

“But I confess I wasn’t prepared for so many incredible, heartfelt responses to that election broadcast.”

Mr Padgham added: “Mr Davey is right in his rejection of short-term measures.

“We need to invest in the long-term future of social care and the NHS.

“Money invested in social care supports the NHS by keeping people out of hospital. Invest now, save social care and save the NHS.”

