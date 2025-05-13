Stroke Awareness Month: 'Singing helped me get my life back after stroke'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, everything changed. His speech was severely affected, he lost mobility on his right side, and even the simplest things became a challenge. “It was like the lights went out,” recalls Carol, Eddy’s wife. “He was late picking me up from work, confused, and his speech was going. I rang 111, and the ambulance came.”

Eddy, now 76, spent six weeks in hospital after the ischaemic stroke, caused by a blockage in his carotid artery. Once home, communicating was difficult, and isolation crept in. But music—especially singing—helped him. “I’ve always liked music,” says Eddy, from Rotherham. “Played the drums. Loved it.”

Carol laughs as she remembers their old drum kit, which they had to give up when they moved home after Eddy’s stroke. But his love for music never left him. The couple attend their local ‘Singing for Fun’ group, run by U3A in Rotherham and also take part in a weekly Voices for Aphasia choir.

Eddy Warburton, 76, from Rotherham, says singing has helped him after his stroke.

“When I sing,” Eddy says, “it just comes out. It’s better… automatic.” Carol agrees. “His speech is so much clearer when he sings. He knows the songs, so the words just come. It’s helped his reading too.”

But it’s not just about the words. Singing has helped Eddy reconnect with people. “Even if someone just says, ‘You alright, Eddy?’ and he answers ‘Yes, thank you’—it makes him feel included again,” says Carol. “It lifts his spirits.”

Singing has even become part of their holidays. On a cruise last October, they joined in with a Singing for Fun group led by the entertainment team. Carol remembers telling one of the other passengers about Eddy’s aphasia. “He was amazed. He’d never heard of it. But then he watched Eddy sing and saw what it did for him.”

For Eddy, singing brings confidence, joy, and connection. It’s something he and Carol can do together, and it’s helped them both in ways they never expected. “It cheers us up,” Carol says. “It’s something for both of us. After everything we’ve been through, it’s something we do just for fun.”

Eddy and his wife Carol regularly attend singing groups.

When asked about his favourite song, Eddy smiles and says without hesitation, You’ll Never Walk Alone. When he sings it, there’s pride in his voice and a determination that has carried him through his recovery.

This month, the Stroke Association is encouraging people to ‘raise their voice’ to help people get the support they need after a stroke. The charity has launched Sing4Stroke, a new fundraising initiative, where people can sing wherever they like - at home, on a live stream, at the office, at school or organise their own event - to raise funds to support stroke survivors and their families.

It comes after Stroke Association-funded research found that group singing can help people with communication difficulties after stroke by creating a safe space and strong bonds between people. The study found more than a third of stroke survivors (35 per cent) were able to sing better than speak soon after their stroke, and a quarter of the 1,000 survivors surveyed (26 per cent) could sing or hum before they could talk at all.

Over half (54 per cent) said that singing, listening to music or playing an instrument had a positive impact on their recovery and almost two thirds (61 per cent) said that music helped to improve their communication skills after their stroke. Half also said music helped their memory and improved their sense of hearing.

Professor Mark Tarrant, a researcher at the University of Exeter, says: “Singing-based rehabilitation may have positive effects on both social confidence and wellbeing, providing social and emotional support for people with aphasia and their loved ones.”

Juliet Bouverie OBE, CEO of the Stroke Association, hopes the campaign will make a lasting difference to stroke survivors and their families. “Singing can be a powerful tool in stroke recovery for those who experience communication difficulties.

"Because music and singing are processed in a different part of the brain to spoken language, some people with communication problems find that they can sing easily, even though speaking is difficult. Now we need singers to show their support to stroke survivors and their families.”