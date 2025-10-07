Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on how patients in Leeds feel their GP receptionist team is really performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Leeds where reception teams have been voted the worst by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

1 . Guiseley & Yeadon Medical Practice There were 342 survey forms sent out to patients at Guiseley & Yeadon Medical Practice in Leeds, and the response rate was 38%. 32% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

2 . Dr S M Chen & Partners There were 561 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr S M Chen & Partners in Pudsey, and the response rate was 24%. 30% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

3 . Manston Surgery There were 358 survey forms sent out to patients at Manston Surgery in Leeds, and the response rate was 40%. 30% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps