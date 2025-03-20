A new ambulance station is set to be built in a North Yorkshire market town after the old building was damaged by a falling tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents on the proposed demolition of the current station in Newsham Road, Thirsk, have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

The ambulance station was hit by a tree in December last year during Storm Darrah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The papers say a cost-benefit analysis of repairing the building by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust concluded that it made more financial sense to replace the station with a new purpose-built facility.

Thirsk Ambulance Station.

The document added: “The existing building has limitations and is in need of modernisation; a proposed new building can be designed to meet these needs along with an improved thermal efficiency.

“This prior approval for demolition application therefore precedes a full planning application for a new ambulance station on the site.”

The proposed new ambulance station would be of a similar size and capacity to the original building. Demolition work could start next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter drop will be carried out by the building owner to all surrounding neighbours prior to the demolition starting. This will describe the works, the overall duration and provide contact details for the specialist demolition contractor.