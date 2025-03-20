Thirsk: Ambulance station to be rebuilt in Yorkshire market town after being hit by fallen tree
Documents on the proposed demolition of the current station in Newsham Road, Thirsk, have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.
The ambulance station was hit by a tree in December last year during Storm Darrah.
The papers say a cost-benefit analysis of repairing the building by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust concluded that it made more financial sense to replace the station with a new purpose-built facility.
The document added: “The existing building has limitations and is in need of modernisation; a proposed new building can be designed to meet these needs along with an improved thermal efficiency.
“This prior approval for demolition application therefore precedes a full planning application for a new ambulance station on the site.”
The proposed new ambulance station would be of a similar size and capacity to the original building. Demolition work could start next month.
A letter drop will be carried out by the building owner to all surrounding neighbours prior to the demolition starting. This will describe the works, the overall duration and provide contact details for the specialist demolition contractor.
The documents say the existing landscaping at the site, including the trees, will be retained as far as possible. Grass areas on the site will be protected with the intention of minimising future damage, the papers add.
