Trending fitness workouts of 2025: Hyrox, Quadrobics and Pickleball

As we move into a new year, most people will be looking at ways to get fit, lose weight and meet new people. Our in house personal trainer and reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin predicts what workouts will be trending throughout 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cold water swimming, Zumba and calisthenics have dominated the fitness industry for the past few years, but what will be hot this new year?

Hyrox

For 2025, it's out with CrossFit and in with Hyrox.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin at Flamingo land resort

CrossFit involves teams of people pushing themselves to their limits; a range of high intensity strength and conditioning workouts made up of functional movements, including gymnastics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyrox competitors can also participate in global challenges like Crossfitters except they do it solo. Hyrox is much more accessible to people of all levels because each competition involves the same set of eight exercises broken up by 1 km runs.

Sporting revivals

Line dancing, roller skating and other retro sports have experienced a revival over the past decade and with that comes creative reinventions.

Indira and Chis Mwale at William's Den doing yoga on the campsite

This year you may see more ‘polerskate’ classes pop up. Where roller skating meets pole dance. Or if you fancy being vertical but in the outdoors you could try vertical dance on Ilkley Moor’s Cow and Calf, which is climbing combined with dancing on the rocks.

Padel and pickleball

Traditional sports such as tennis, cricket, football and golf have had modern makeovers making them more accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year we will hear even more about padel and pickleball. Padel is where doubles tend to play in an enclosed space similar to platform tennis and pickleball is based on a smaller version of tennis and badminton.

Somatic movement with Spectrum People

Online classes

Online classes and personal training boomed in popularity during lockdown and has remained a viable option for many people. Even at some gyms you may find yourself in a class run by an instructor via video link but this year you may be donning a virtual reality headset for your own tailored workout.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has boomed in recent times. No longer is it just fitness trackers but you may find yourself workout out with an AI personal trainer. The AI Magic Mirror looks set to replace the likes of Peloton bikes.

Get the animals involved

Golf Fang

If you’re less about technology and more about the natural world, you may have found yourself doing puppy yoga or yoga with alpacas and goats in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year however you may find yourself embodying an animal’s spirit instead of working out with one. Quadrobics, is the unclassified ‘sport’ of being on all fours and moving like animals.