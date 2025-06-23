Two-thirds of people in rural areas struggle to access care, Hospice UK report finds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation, titled ‘Bringing Care Closer to Home’, has called for urgent access to palliative care in remote communities, such as the Yorkshire Dales.

It found that almost two-thirds of people living rurally said their loved ones didn’t get the care they needed.

In particular, parents with disabled children in rural parts of Yorkshire have said they have struggled to get proper access.

The report found that people are having to choose to move away from their families and friends just to get the required support.

And two-thirds of rural care staff said there are not enough workers with the right skills to support people with life-limiting conditions.

Gabriella Walker with her daughter Thea.

Gabriella Walker moved from London to Hebden Bridge shortly before the birth of her daughter Thea in 2016.

Just before her first birthday, Thea was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease and she tragically died a year later.

Gabriella said: “We moved from London to the countryside … hoping for a better quality of life, but it did make some aspects of dealing with her disabilities more difficult.

“Transport was a constant challenge - getting her out and about, finding a suitable wheelchair - and she was often in discomfort and would frequently get sick when we travelled because we had to use the car more and she was not allowed a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

“In bigger cities, Thea was more comfortable because public transport was much better and there is no need for a car.

“Services and support and groups for profoundly disabled children are more common and easier to access.”

Barney Strange holding baby Rafferty.

While Barney Strange and his 19-month-old disabled son Rafferty, who live in Cowgill, a remote part of the Yorkshire Dales, have found their main route out of the village cut off by a landslip.

Barney said: “We always dreamed of raising our children in the countryside, but the reality of caring for a profoundly disabled child in such a remote location has been incredibly tough.

“We’re over an hour from the nearest hospital, which is a constant worry when our son Rafferty is unwell.

"It’s not just the time; it’s the impact on Rafferty’s health and our ability to access essential care.

Mum Harvie with baby Rafferty.

“Finding carers locally is difficult, and harsh winters make it even harder for anyone to reach us.”

Helen Malo, Hospice UK’s lead report author, said: “This report lays bare the reality for too many people nearing the end of their lives: being cut off from the care they need because of where they live.

“No one should have to choose between staying close to home and getting the support they deserve.

“It shines a light on the experiences of people in remote and rural areas - from long costly journeys to access care, to delays getting vital pain relief medication, and a shortage of skilled staff.”

Hospice UK is calling for a major shift to community-based palliative care, backed by proper government funding.

It also says there needs to be a robust national workforce plan to recruit and retain skilled staff in rural areas.

Ms Malo added: “We are calling on governments to fund a major shift towards care in the community and tackle rural staff shortages.

“With the right planning and stronger community partnerships, we can build a system that delivers high-quality palliative care for everyone, wherever they live.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has pledged to move the health and care system into the community as part of the NHS 10-year plan.

The Government has also commissioned an in-depth commission by Baroness Louise Casey, into all aspects of care.

However, the Hospice UK report comes just days after MPs backed plans to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults.

One of the primary concerns among critics, including Mr Streeting, is that the UK’s palliative care system is not good enough to give patients a proper choice.