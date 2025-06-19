Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Cancer Research launched its White Rose Cancer Report yesterday, which has four key recommendations to improve survival chances across the country.

It called for adding anti-smoking services to every part of the NHS, mandating physical activity for cancer patients, improving screening uptake and access to research funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We know there are real differences in Yorkshire to other parts of the country, we know some of the ways that we can change that.

“In Yorkshire, we have got some of the lowest uptake of national screening programme levels in the country.”

People in Yorkshire are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer in an emergency situation, such as at A&E, than in any other region in England, Yorkshire Cancer Research said.

This makes the disease more difficult to treat.

Campaigners and MPs launch the report at the Houses of Parliament. Credit: Kate Darkins | Kate Darkins

In particular, Dr Scott said that coastal areas and places with high levels of deprivation were suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are a long way from a radiotherapy machine in the coastal areas of Yorkshire,” she explained.

In particular, Dr Scott cited a programme, which was available across huge swathes of Yorkshire, which helps patients who have been diagnosed with cancer take part in exercise.

“If you do exercise after a diagnosis of cancer, you can really improve your chances of survival,” Dr Scott explained.

“In some cases you can halve the chance of cancer coming back, so you get a better quality of life, you meet people in the same situation as you, you get psychological and dietary support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exercise does something special - the evidence is getting stronger and stronger.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research is going to deliver hundreds of white roses to Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon and Yorkshire Cancer Research chief executive Dr Kathryn Scott. Credit: Kate Darkins | Kate Darkins

The charity wants its practical and preventative recommendations taken on in the Government’s national cancer plan.

“It has to be a concerted effort across many different organisations,” Dr Scott added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really hard to implement change under a backdrop of really tough funding, but we have to try as people are dying unnecessarily.”

The report was launched with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, whose constituency is home to the Yorkshire Cancer Research headquarters.

Mr Gordon, elected in 2024, got into politics after his mother struggled to access support after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “For us, fortunately, she had a good outcome and she’s still here with us, but we know disproportionately people in Yorkshire are more likely to be diagnosed later, have difficulties accessing treatment elsewhere in the UK and have poorer outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is emblematic of the North-South divide we still have, whether it be health, education or transport - that’s still very real.

“As someone who is Yorkshire born and bred, I’m really passionate about making sure we get our fair share from government.”

Mr Gordon raised the report in the House of Commons, with Health Minister Karin Smythe promising a meeting with the Department for Health and Social Care.