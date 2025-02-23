US anti-abortion group to protest outside Sheffield hospital for 40 days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to its website, 40 Days For Life will hold “vigils” outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s sexual health centre, with members praying for 12 hours a day, from March 5 until April 13.

A law passed last year outlaws anti-abortion activists from protesting within 150 metres of abortion clinics.

On Wednesday, a 74-year-old woman became the first person to be arrested under similar legislation in Scotland.

In Sheffield, protesters are set to hold their “vigil” on the junction of Upper Hanover Street and Glossop Road, which appears to be outside the safe access zone. The group did not respond to requests for comment from The Yorkshire Post.

The South Yorkshire city is one of 10 sites across the UK that the 40 Days For Life group has marked as part of its global campaign to protest against abortion, which includes hundreds of locations around the world.

The group, which began in Texas, describes itself as “an internationally co-ordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses”.

Heidi Steward, CEO of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said: “Safe access zones have been carefully designed to protect women's rights to access abortion care free from harassment.

“They are tightly targeted - ensuring that protest activity is moved away from the clinic gate without unduly limiting free speech or belief.

“Safe access zones are working well across the country to protect women. Anti-abortion groups have every right to gather outside the zones, and although we disagree with them, we have no intention of seeking to expand these restrictions.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Protecting women’s rights is a priority for any government. It is vital anyone exercising their legal right to access abortion services is free from harassment and intimidation.

“The enforcement of safe access zones are an operational matter for the police and they will take the proportionate action they deem necessary.”

The development comes days after US Vice-President JD Vance criticised abortion buffer zones.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Donald Trump’s deputy said: “Just a few months ago the Scottish Government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called safe access zones, warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.