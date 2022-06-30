Undated handout photo of Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

The note, signed by 28 female political figures from the UK and Europe, declares that they are “united on our determination to protect the rights of women everywhere”.

Signatories include Cllr Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, Cllr Debra Coupar, leader of Leeds City Council, and Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones.

Their intervention comes after US Supreme Court last week ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by overturning the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

The letter reads: “To the women of America, we are sorry.

“The retrograde and damaging actions of the Supreme Court at the weekend have shocked us all.

“They turn back the clock on 50 years of women’s rights to healthcare.

“Without access to safe and legal abortion, women will be forced to travel to states where it’s still legal, risk unsafe terminations or go ahead with an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy, risking the health of both mother and child.”

They add: “History shows us the desire to control women’s fertility is a powerful force and worryingly we are hearing the Supreme Court is now looking at reviewing the law on

contraception, same sex marriage and privacy in the bedroom.

“As women and supporters, we stand with you, doing all we can in our own regions, to protect the rights of all women.

“We are united in our determination to protect the rights of women everywhere.”

Earlier this week, Hull MP and former Labour Minister Dame Diana Johnson warned that far-right American groups wanting to roll back UK abortion protections will be given “renewed impetus” by the US move, as she pressed for the UK Government to introduce buffer zones near abortion clinics.

Speaking in the House of Commons Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said she shared the Prime Minister’s view that the Supreme Court’s decision marked “a big step backwards”.