Where can I get my Covid booster vaccine? Vaccination sites in North Yorkshire and how to book

Covid-19 booster vaccines were first introduced by the NHS in September this year to people from eligible groups.

The campaign was organised in a chronological way so that the highest priority groups received the jab first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since the Omicron variant was first identified in the UK at the end of November, the government decided to speed up the process.

There are vaccination centres in North Yorkshire offering the Covid booster jab. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

It was announced that the government would be administering the vaccine to adults over the age of 18.

There are various vaccination sites and centres in North Yorkshire that are providing the Covid booster jabs to those who are eligible via the NHS National Booking Service.

Hambleton District

In this district, there are two pharmacy sites, one in Northallerton and another in Thirsk.

- Day Lewis Pharmacy, Mowbray House Surgery, Malpas Road, Northallerton, DL7 8FW

- Tesco, Station Road, Thirsk, YO7 1PZ

Harrogate District

In the Harrogate district, there are the following 12 pharmacy and GP practice-led centres.

- Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ (GP practice-led)

- Ripon Racecourse, Boroughbridge Road, Ripon, HG4 1UG (GP practice-led)

-Homecare Pharmacy, Chain Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 0DH (pharmacy site)

- Harrogate Pharmacy, Haywra Crescent, HG1 5BG (pharmacy site)

- Pateley Bridge Pharmacy, Bishopside and Bewerley Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5JS (pharmacy site)

- Day Lewis Pharmacy, Masham, Ripon, HG4 4DZ (pharmacy site)

- Cohens Pharmacy, King Edward’s Drive, Harrogate, HG1 4HL (pharmacy site)

- Day Lewis Pharmacy, Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE (pharmacy site)

- PR Naylor, Market Place, Knaresborough, HG5 8AG (pharmacy site)

- Well Harrogate, Kingswood Medical Centre, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SA (pharmacy site)

- Day Lewis Pharmacy, Westgate, Ripon, HG4 2AT (pharmacy site)

Richmondshire District

In Richmondshire, there are three pharmacy sites.

- Day Lewis Pharmacy, King Street, Richmond, DL10 4HP (pharmacy site)

- Central Dales Pharmacy, Market Place, Hawes, DL8 3QX (pharmacy site)

- Tesco, Richmondshire Walk Catterick Garrison, DL9 3EN (pharmacy site)

Ryedale District

There are eight pharmacy vaccination sites in the Ryedale district.

- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive, Scarborough, YO12 5BN (pharmacy site)

-Morrisons, Dunslow Road, Scarborough, YO11 3YN (pharmacy site)

- The Priory Pharmacy, Cornlands Road, York, YO24 2WX (pharmacy site)

- Citywide Health - Haxby Pharmacy, Haxby and Wigginton Health Centre, Wiggington, York, YO32 2LL (pharmacy site)

- Citywide Health - Huntington Pharmacy, Huntington Surgery, North Lane, York, YO32 9RU (pharmacy site)

- Citywide Health - Burnholme - Burnholme Sports Centre, Mossdale Avenue, York, YO31 0HA (pharmacy site)

- Monkbar Pharmacy, Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LJ (pharmacy site)

- Thorpe Willoughby Pharmacy, Fox Lane, Thorpe Willoughby, Selby, YO8 9FL (pharmacy site)

Scarborough and Filey District

In this district, there are two pharmacy sites.

- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive, Scarborough, YO12 5BN (pharmacy site)

- Morrisons, Dunslow Road, Scarborough, YO11 3YN (pharmacy site)

Whitby

There is just one pharmacy site offering the Covid booster jab which is the Day Lewis PLC, The Parade, White Point Road, Whitby, YO21 3JP.

Available appointments at all vaccination sites are determined by the maximum number of vaccines the site can deliver as well as supply. For this reason, once available appointments have been distributed, the site will not show up on the National Booking Service system until more appointments are available to be filled.