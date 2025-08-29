York Hospital unveils £2.4 million Macmillan Cancer Support Centre

The new-look for the estimated £2.4 million investment to improve a vital cancer support service for patients and their families have been unveiled.

The York Cancer Centre is about to undergo a major expansion and refurbishment programme to meet growing demand, thanks to a new partnership between York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and leading cancer support charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre will significantly improve support services for people living with cancer and their loved ones by enhancing the overall patient experience. The Trust and Macmillan have collaborated on the project as it was recognised the number of patients and families affected by cancer is increasing and there was an opportunity to expand.

Planning permission has been granted for the purpose-built ‘gold standard’ Macmillan Cancer Support Centre and work is due to start on site in September, with the project expected to be completed by early 2026. Both the exterior and interior of the current site will be improved.

The exterior of the new look Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at York Hospital

Artist impressions reveal the look of the new purpose-build. It will have a modern homely feel, creating a welcoming holistic space that reflects the collaborators’ commitment to compassionate, person-centred care. Green space has been incorporated, including a garden quiet pod, offering patients and clinical staff a calm environment for important conversations.

Construction company, F Parkinson Ltd, has been awarded the contract to carry out the much-needed improvements, which is being funded by Macmillan Cancer Support, York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and the Trust’s Capital Projects programme.

With plans underway for a spring opening, the centre will also aim to increase community outreach. The centre will be operated by the existing Cancer Wellbeing Support Service and will provide even greater access to information and support, helping people navigate their cancer treatment with confidence.

As it is a Trust site, all patients within the region of York, North and East Yorkshire and Ryedale will have access to the service. The centre will offer walk-in support on opening and will collaborate with other local charities such as York Against Cancer.

An artist's impression of interior

Patients living with cancer have been central to the plans and heir insight was critical to ensuring the centre truly met their needs. Over 60 local people affected by cancer have helped co-design the centre. Through a series of activities, including workshops, forums, surveys and conversations about their experiences, patients have influenced the services to be delivered. They have also helped with layout, furniture, colour schemes and artwork.

Angie Lunt, who has lived experience of breast cancer, is a member of the engagement community who has worked extensively with the Trust and Macmillan to develop plans.

She said: “When I was going through cancer the centre was pivotal in my recovery. It helped with ongoing health issues and my mental health. I can’t stress how important these centres are. We need this safe, welcoming place for anyone affected by cancer now and in the future. I’m so pleased to be able to use my experience to help.”

Head of Cancer, Beth Eastwood, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she was looking forward to the opening.

“As a Trust we are committed to improving the patient experience, we are very lucky to be working with Macmillan. The new modern centre will enable us to continue providing a quality service at what is a particularly difficult and distressing time. The existing centre is well used, and we felt there were limitations in what we currently offer. The improvements will see us being able to deliver even more care and support.”

Steven McIntosh, Chief Partnerships Officer, Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Cancer can disrupt every part of your life and for many, it’s made even harder with other health conditions or simply where you live. That’s why we’re looking forward to working with the Trust on this project.

“The expansion will play a crucial role in helping even more people living with cancer in the region. The new centre has been designed not just as a building, but as a true community hub, a place that recognises the growing and complex needs of people living with cancer and will support them, as well as their families, to get the right help at the right time.”

Rachel Brook, Head of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are proud to be contributing to the new centre thanks to our donors, who have given generously to support cancer care at York Hospital.”