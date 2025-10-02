Yorkshire Cancer Research urges government to end health inequalities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity recently launched its White Rose Cancer Report, which found that people from Yorkshire are more likely to be diagnosed with and die from cancer than almost anywhere else in the country.

The region receives less than five per cent of national health research funding despite representing eight per cent of the UK population.

Every 17 minutes, someone in Yorkshire is diagnosed with cancer - a statistic the charity says must be addressed through urgent policy change.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at YCR, said: “This campaign is about making sure Yorkshire’s voice is heard in Westminster.

“We need a cancer plan that delivers for Yorkshire, and we’re calling on the Government to act.”

Bill Hall taking part in the White Rose Cancer Campaign. Credit: Yorkshire Cancer Research | Yorkshire Cancer Research

It is calling for adding anti-smoking services to every part of the NHS, mandating physical activity for cancer patients, improving screening uptake and access to research funding.

The letter articulating this was delivered to Ms Dalton by YCR representatives at the Labour Party Conference this week.

It was signed by the names of more than 2,500 supporters across Yorkshire who pledged symbolic white roses to show their call for a cancer-free future.

The Health Minister received the letter with “warmth and enthusiasm”, recognising the strength of public support behind the campaign.

She expressed her optimism for the opportunities in the upcoming National Cancer Plan.

Yorkshire cyclists, Harry and Charlie Tanfield, setting off from Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre, cycling to London, 250 miles, with 500 roses, to represent Yorkshire in Westerminster. Credit: Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

Hannah Pilling, policy and public affairs manager at YCR, said: “Handing over the letter in person was a powerful moment.

“It represents the voices of thousands of people across Yorkshire, and we hope it serves as a reminder that behind every rose is a person and a shared hope for a future where cancer survival is no longer defined by postcode.”

The letter outlines the four key recommendations from the White Rose Cancer Report, including prevention through quitting smoking and properly funded screening programmes.

Last month, 500 white roses were cycled from Harrogate to Westminster by Olympic and Commonwealth medal-winning cyclists Charlie and Harry Tanfield, from Great Ayton, in North Yorkshire.

The brothers lost their mother to breast and ovarian cancer in 2019 at the age of just 56.