The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation has joined forces with Morrisons to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1000 hours of cricket throughout summer to help support the region's most vulnerable families.
With many children coming from low-income households across the region, holiday hunger is a major issue for families who may not have access to free school meals throughout the summer months.
Now across West Yorkshire 12 community hubs will provide thousands of children a free nutritious lunch as part of the the Crick-Eat partnership.
The programme will also provide hours of engaging and fun cricket coaching from professionally trained coaches.
Bradford-born Adil Rashid, a Yorkshire Cricket Club player and England cricketer, witnessed the meals in full swing as he visited Park Avenue venue in his home city this week.
The leg-spinner said: “It is fantastic to see such a great project helping to feed children in my community of Bradford.
"I have been to Park Avenue to see the programme and it is great to see that the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Morrisons are able to feed those children who might go hungry this summer."
Elsewhere in Bradford the Sutton Community Centre, Karmand Community Centre, the Rockwell Centre and the Beap Community Partnership are chosen venues.
In Leeds community hubs are Hovingham Primary School, the Bilal Sports Centre and Brudenell Primary School, in Harehills.
While Elland Cricket Club, in Calderdale, Liversedge Cricket Club in Kirklees and King James Fernside, in Huddersfield are also included.
Morrisons community 'champions' will be working with their local venue to deliver the packed lunches including snacks and refreshments - with over 20,000 nutritious meals set to be provided throughout the summer.
As well as supplying lunches Morrisons has teamed up with Colgate Palmolive to provide 10,000 toothbrushes and 10,000 tooth pastes to support dental hygiene among children.
Rebecca Singleton, a community director at Morrisons, said: "As we move towards a brighter summer, we’re committed to making good things happen within our communities.
"No child should ever go hungry and so we’re proud to be supporting Crick-EAT and the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation in this important partnership, bringing children together for a summer of good food, cricket and fun!"
Crick-EAT, which started this week, is running until September 3.
For more information or to book a place, parents can email [email protected].
