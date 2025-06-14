Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in The Yorkshire Post, healthcare professionals, from GPs in Sheffield to consultants in Harrogate, said: “Voting no gives the Government a crucial opportunity to fix the current underfunding of palliative care and to offer genuine choice at the end of life.”

The doctors, many of whom are palliative care consultants across the county, wrote: “Our opinions vary on the principle of assisted dying, but we unanimously agree that this Bill would result in some people choosing an assisted death without guaranteed access to high quality palliative care.”

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, who has put forward the assisted dying bill, has claimed it is the strictest of its kind in the world.

It would allow terminally-ill people, with six months to live, to be able to seek an assisted death with the approval of two doctors and an expert panel.

However, issues with palliative care have been one of the main concerns raised by opponents of the bill, fearing that people may feel they are forced to choose an assisted death due to a lack of quality care.

While the Government is remaining neutral on the bill, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has revealed he will vote against it over worries about palliative care.

In their letter to The Yorkshire Post, the doctors raised concerns over the provision of palliative care across the region.

Campaigners gather in Parliament Square, central London, as Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is undergoing a second day of report stage. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire | James Manning/PA Wire

“Dignity at the end of life is currently limited by wider pressures hospices and palliative care services face,” the said.

“The Kirkwood Hospice in Huddersfield recently made 19 employees redundant, reducing the number of patients they can afford to care for from 2,100 to 1,300 annually.

“The percentage funding from the government for St Michael’s Hospice in North Yorkshire has dropped over the past five years from 35 to 40 per cent to 28 per cent , with service reductions being ‘highly likely’.

“The financial situation at St Luke’s Hospice, Sheffield is ‘significantly challenging’.”

The doctors said they fear that if the bill passes “healthcare professionals will be legally obliged to deliver fully funded assisted death, without any reciprocal guarantee of adequate palliative care provision”.

“A change in the law would mean investment in assisted death, while palliative care services struggle for breath,” they added.

“We call on all Yorkshire MPs to look around them at the current inequalities in their constituencies and think about how these can be repaired.”

This comes as MPs once again debated Ms Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill again yesterday, with a final third reading vote expected to be taken on 20 June.

The Spen Valley MP lent her support to an amendment requiring the Health Secretary to publish an assessment of the availability, quality and distribution of palliative and end-of-life care one year after the bill passing into law.

She said MPs should not have to choose between supporting assisted dying or palliative care as it is not an “either/or” conversation for dying people.

Ms Leadbeater said palliative care and assisted dying “can and do work side by side to give terminally-ill patients the care and choice they deserve in their final days”, and urged MPs to support “all options available to terminally ill people”.

