Prime Minister indicates he supports assisted dying ahead of MP debate

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which relates to England and Wales, returns to the House of Commons today for the first time since a historic yes vote in November.

It is not yet clear whether time will allow for a third reading vote, with the possibility that the report stage could instead run into a second day next month due to the large number of further amendments which have been proposed.

A cross-party group of MPs with medical and clinical backgrounds has urged colleagues in Parliament to support the Bill, which they say now has “stronger protections and solid cross-party support”.

Their appeal followed what has been branded by one opponent as a “blow to (the Bill’s) foundations”, when the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) announced late on Tuesday that it has “serious concerns” and cannot support the proposed legislation in its current form.

The Prime Minister was one of those who voted in favour of the Bill in November, and signalled yesterday that his mind has not changed on the matter.

Asked about his views on assisted during a trip to Albania, Sir Keir said: “I do understand there are different views, strongly held views on both sides that have to be respected.”

Pressed for his current opinion, he added: “My views have been consistent throughout.”

However, Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst revealed he has changed his mind, and after abstaining previously he will now vote against the Bill.

Mr Dewhirst said: “I am concerned now that the scope is very wide.

“There seems to be a lack of protections, for example, for people with autism, and it really feels to me that it’s far wider than we were assured it was going to be to start with.

“So for that reason, I can’t support it in all good conscience.”

Louise Shackleton, from North Yorkshire, was one of a number of campaigners urging MPs to approve the bill.

The 58-year-old told The Yorkshire Post she accompanied her husband Antony, who was suffering with debilitating motor neurone disease, to Dignitas days after MPs voted in favour at second reading.

North Yorkshire Police have since opened an investigation.

“On his last night, we were having a lovely meal and he started to speak about it,” Mrs Shackleton said.

“He said: ‘I want you to promise me one thing, can you tell people my story.’