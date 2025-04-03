Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which allows terminally ill people with less than six months to live to seek an assisted death, will return to the House of Commons this month for further debate.

It follows a two-month committee process hailed by supporters as having strengthened proposed legislation and made it more workable, but which opponents have claimed was rushed and chaotic.

Ms Leadbeater’s original proposal, which was passed by MPs at second reading, stated people had to get approval from two doctors and a High Court judge.

However, at committee stage, the judicial role was replaced by an expert panel, which will include a psychiatrist, social worker and a legal professional.

Speaking about the criticism, the Spen Valley MP said: “We have spent hours and hours and hours on this work.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, centre, who proposed the private member's bill on assisted dying, meets campaigners after a parliamentary vote on the issue last November (Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images)

“Colleagues have dedicated huge amounts of time and energy to this, and we’ve now got important changes to make the bill stronger.

“And I hope today that is very clear for everybody to see.”

MPs are expected to vote on further amendments to the Bill at report stage on April 25.

If time allows, MPs could also vote on whether to approve the Bill at third reading – its final stage in the Commons – and decide if it is then sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Ms Leadbeater said MPs have a “duty as parliamentarians to change the law now”, when asked about the prospect of her Bill not passing.

At a press conference yesterday, she was asked about suggestions that her attempt to change the law could return in the form of a royal commission or Government legislation, should MPs vote against her bill in the coming weeks.

Referring to the last time an assisted dying bill was debated and voted on in the Commons in 2015, which ended in defeat, she said it would be “such a tragedy” if the conversation ended now and the subject was not revisited for another decade.

She said: “What worries me is, if the bill doesn’t pass, the conversation ends, and that would be really dreadful for so many people, for so many reasons.”

MP and disability rights advocate Dr Marie Tidball, who was on the scrutiny committee, secured amendments to ensure the establishment of independent advocates to support people with learning disabilities, autism or mental health conditions and to set up a disability advisory board, should the bill become law, to advise on its implementation and impact on disabled people.

The Penistone and Stocksbridge MP said her yes vote last November had been conditional on feeling assured that safeguards would be strengthened through the committee, and that she will be voting in favour at third reading.

She told the press conference: “I can say, as someone who has looked at legislative scrutiny over the course of the last 20 years, this is the most extraordinary, deliberative cross-party process I’ve ever seen.”

An impact assessment is expected to be published before the Bill returns to the Commons, with a minister previously saying efforts are being made to ensure MPs have “ample time” to look at it in advance of their next vote.

Impact assessments look at economic, social and environmental impacts of Bills, including the likely costs and benefits and the associated risks.