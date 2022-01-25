4. York to Sheffield

Known for its metal works, music scene and green spaces, Sheffield has a unique charm, populated with more trees than people by three to one. A third of the city’s area is national parkland and it is dotted with public parks everywhere you go. The city centre is walking distance from the train station. For a historical day trip, you can visit Graves Gallery. If you want to observe nature, flowers and animals, you can visit the Sheffield Botanical Gardens or if you’re simply going for retail therapy, you can visit Meadowhall, one of the UK’s biggest shopping centres. The train ride from York to Sheffield takes around 45 minutes and is direct.

Photo: Brian Eyre