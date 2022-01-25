The Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
The Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

10 best day trips and train journeys from York - from stunning green parks in Sheffield to Durham Cathedral

Trainline has put together a list of the best day trips from York where you can enjoy a tranquil and idyllic train ride.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:26 pm

Day trips from York to cities, villages and towns in and around Yorkshire can come in all shapes and sizes, whether that’s a relaxing walk in the Yorkshire Wolds or a visit to one of Europe’s most famous Norman churches.

These trips can attract all ages. From a trek to the seaside for some of Yorkshire’s famous fish and chips for the family or a thrilling adventure at a theme park for the children, there’s plenty to see.

Here is a list of the 10 best day trips from York by train according to Trainline.

1. York to North York Moors National Park

North York Moors National Park is an area of outstanding natural beauty and it is the location of one of the busiest old steam trains in the world. The well known and popular North Yorkshire Moors Railway heritage train travels through scenic landscapes of the countryside and idyllic villages and a various bridges which have been featured in film and TV. This train journey from York to Grosmont lasts just two hours and 20 minutes.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. York to Whitby

Whitby has been a very popular destination for a day out with family and friends, with its breath-taking sandy beaches along the Yorkshire coast and its colourful houses lining the water’s edge. Whitby is where Captain James Cook learned to sail. You can get to Whitby from York in two hours and 40 minutes.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. York to Yorkshire Wolds

Yorkshire Wolds is said to be one of the most underrated areas of natural beauty. Chalk hills carry the beautiful green countryside all the way through to the dramatic white cliffs of Flamborough and Benton. The heritage railway Yorkshire Wolds Coast Line travels through this stunning and unspoilt area. You can walk along the Yorkshire Wolds Way in Hessle and Filey which connects the two towns through a series of tranquil country paths and charming settlements. The Yorkshire Wolds is accessible by train from York; it takes just 51 minutes to travel from York to Hessle and 54 minutes from York to Filey.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales

4. York to Sheffield

Known for its metal works, music scene and green spaces, Sheffield has a unique charm, populated with more trees than people by three to one. A third of the city’s area is national parkland and it is dotted with public parks everywhere you go. The city centre is walking distance from the train station. For a historical day trip, you can visit Graves Gallery. If you want to observe nature, flowers and animals, you can visit the Sheffield Botanical Gardens or if you’re simply going for retail therapy, you can visit Meadowhall, one of the UK’s biggest shopping centres. The train ride from York to Sheffield takes around 45 minutes and is direct.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
YorkSheffieldYorkshireYorkshire WoldsEurope
Next Page
Page 1 of 3