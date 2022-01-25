These trips can attract all ages. From a trek to the seaside for some of Yorkshire’s famous fish and chips for the family or a thrilling adventure at a theme park for the children, there’s plenty to see.
1. York to North York Moors National Park
North York Moors National Park is an area of outstanding natural beauty and it is the location of one of the busiest old steam trains in the world. The well known and popular North Yorkshire Moors Railway heritage train travels through scenic landscapes of the countryside and idyllic villages and a various bridges which have been featured in film and TV. This train journey from York to Grosmont lasts just two hours and 20 minutes.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. York to Whitby
Whitby has been a very popular destination for a day out with family and friends, with its breath-taking sandy beaches along the Yorkshire coast and its colourful houses lining the water’s edge. Whitby is where Captain James Cook learned to sail. You can get to Whitby from York in two hours and 40 minutes.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. York to Yorkshire Wolds
Yorkshire Wolds is said to be one of the most underrated areas of natural beauty. Chalk hills carry the beautiful green countryside all the way through to the dramatic white cliffs of Flamborough and Benton. The heritage railway Yorkshire Wolds Coast Line travels through this stunning and unspoilt area. You can walk along the Yorkshire Wolds Way in Hessle and Filey which connects the two towns through a series of tranquil country paths and charming settlements. The Yorkshire Wolds is accessible by train from York; it takes just 51 minutes to travel from York to Hessle and 54 minutes from York to Filey.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. York to Sheffield
Known for its metal works, music scene and green spaces, Sheffield has a unique charm, populated with more trees than people by three to one. A third of the city’s area is national parkland and it is dotted with public parks everywhere you go. The city centre is walking distance from the train station. For a historical day trip, you can visit Graves Gallery. If you want to observe nature, flowers and animals, you can visit the Sheffield Botanical Gardens or if you’re simply going for retail therapy, you can visit Meadowhall, one of the UK’s biggest shopping centres. The train ride from York to Sheffield takes around 45 minutes and is direct.
Photo: Brian Eyre