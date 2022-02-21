Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), hailed the importance of cultural regeneration in levelling up the nation, and ensuring opportunities were extended across the breadth of the country.

Speaking from the Holbeck halls of the oldest working men's club in Britain, he met this week with the team behind Leeds 2023 Year of Culture and partners Slung Low and Leeds People's Theatre as they rehearsed elements of their new film production The Magician.

Such inclusivity, he said, in drawing conversations from communities across every ward of the city, are at the heart of examples of what can be achieved in ensuring culture is for all.

Alan Lane, Artistic Director, Slung Low; Lord Parkinson and Kully Thiarai, Creative Director & CEO, Leeds 2023.

Pride in place

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post after the visit he said: "The arts are such a brilliant way of expressing stories about pride in place, and exchanging ideas.

"It's how we come to see things from other people's perspective - it's how we understand what it is to be a human being.

"Seeing that reflected back, whether it's on stage or in paintings or through dance, makes us realise how much we have in common and how much we can learn.

Alan Lane, Artistic Director, Slung Low; Lord Parkinson; Kully Thiarai, Creative Director & CEO, Leeds 2023; Eve Roodhouse, Chief Officer Culture & Economy

"Arts should be a means for everybody to express themselves," he added. "It's more important than ever, as people have had such a difficult time.

"Now is the time to unleash that creativity."

Leeds 2023

Leeds 2023, capturing the energy and momentum first of bids to be the European Capital of Culture, is an international festival to honour the cultural life and diversity of Yorkshire's biggest city.

The year-long celebration, with 12 signature events, is aimed at putting Leeds on the world's cultural map while driving social and economic recovery for creative communities.

Lord Parkinson, meeting with lead partners to hear about plans, said ideas were "already very exciting", giving people the means and opportunities to try something new.

"I know 2023 is going to be a very exciting year," he added.

And as he spoke of cultural regeneration, he talked about ways in which the arts can inspire.

Under the Government's Culture Recovery Fund, some £1.5bn was pledged to protect Britain's heritage institutions, with £120m awarded in Yorkshire alone.

This was not only backing organisations that worked tirelessly through the pandemic, Lord Parkinson said, but ensuring that cultural infrastructure remained as the nation emerged.

'Purpose'

The Culture Minister, who visited York's National Railway Museum and the Harrogate Literature Festival at the end of last year, also toured the British Library at Boston Spa on Thursday to see transformation work underway before a trip to Leeds' Temple Works.

This building, site of a Victorian flax mill, could be converted into a northern outpost for the national collection by 2028.

Lord Parkinson spoke of how, such as at Holbeck Working Men's Club which was "alive with energy", the arts can breathe "new life" into such settings.

He said: "Arts and culture are a way of keeping this alive and bringing new, exciting purpose to old buildings.

"The Government is very keen to support cultural regeneration right across the country, ensuring that everybody, wherever they are in this country, whatever their background, gets the opportunity to get involved.

"Creative industries are growing at such speed, we want everybody to have this opportunity to make sure we are levelling up and extending these opportunities everywhere."

Kully Thiarai, creative director and chief executive of Leeds 2023, said: “Momentum around our year of culture is building and it’s great that Lord Parkinson has seen first-hand how we are working with partners in Leeds to create a transformational programme that will increase opportunities for more people, boost skills and drive our region’s inclusive growth and economic recovery.”

