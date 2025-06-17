Artwork telling the story of York's 'lost' medieval snickelways gets go ahead

Artworks telling the story of York’s medieval alleys, ginnels and snickets are set to be installed across the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans approved by York Council are set to see 11 pieces installed in the city’s snickelways featuring images and information about lost churches, markets and medieval life.

York’s Business Improvement District’s (BID) plans stated they aimed to tell the story of people and animals who used the streets 1,000 years ago in an engaging and attractive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as part of wider efforts to revitalise the city centre’s historic alleys, ginnels and snickets which are collectively known as snickelways.

An impression of artwork featuring the brewing of church ales in Popes Head Alley proposed as part of plans for artworks themed around York's medieval snicketways.

Festoon lighting was installed in August last year to make them safer and more attractive as part of the Snickelways Rejuvination Project.

Pieces designed by Bright Light Ltd are set to be installed in Lunds Court, Finkle Street, Nether Hornpot Lane, Coffee Yard, Peter Lane, Le Kyrk Lane and Pope’s Head Alley.

Each one features text and images in a medieval style depicting aspects of life in York along with information explaining how snickelways were historically used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A medieval boar is depicted on one planned in Finkle Street which was historically known as Mucky Pig Lane. The street was used as a route for people and livestock travelling to the Thursday Market in St Sampson’s Square.

Another, entitled Myths of York, details the historic origins of the names of the city’s snickelways. Others include images of cattle, brewing, mystery plays and lost churches.

The BID’s plans stated they hoped the artworks would make people more aware of the historic significance of the city’s snickelways.