Bagdale Hall is just a walking distance away from Whitby beach and has existed for more than 500 years - it was once owned by a merchant who is believed to be related to Sir Isaac Newton - here is its history.

Bagdale Hall is an old Tudor manor near the bustling coastal town of Whitby with various rooms that have kept much of their character of the original house including beamed ceilings, four-poster beds and stone mullioned windows with leaded-lights.

There are two other nearby buildings that provide accommodation: Crab Hall, a Georgian town house, and Lobster Hall is another period property.

Lobster Hall is a large detached house that was once Springhill school throughout the 1800s and became Whitby’s Liberal Club following the First World War.

Bagdale Hall, Whitby. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

History of Bagdale Hall in Whitby

The hall was built in 1516 for the Conyers, who were considered one of the most important families in Whitby. It was known for being surrounded by green fields and was partially bordered on one side by Bagdale Beck.

Captain Bushell had served under his uncle Sir Hugh Cholmley defending Scarborough for Parliament in 1643.

Bushell recaptured the castle after Cholmley had surrendered to the Royalists, only to hand it back to the royal forces. This move led to his arrest by his father-in-law and he was imprisoned for three years, then after his trial by the House of Commons, he was executed in 1651.

Bagdale Hall was then passed on to Isaac Newton, a Whitby merchant, who was thought to have been related to Sir Isaac Newton. The house remained in the family for more than 100 years.

In 1882, the house underwent a major renovation under the ownership of a famous ophthalmic surgeon, Henry Power.

Dr Power had transformed various parts of the house including the original fireplaces, which he decorated with Delft tiles.

It was mostly a private property in the early 1900s, but its reputation as a notable historical building started to draw a lot of attention from preservationists and historians.

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, the hall remained a private home and the architecture includes Tudor-style features such as stone mullion windows, heavy oak beams and a unique roofline and was preserved by its owners.

After the Second World War, the hall was converted from a private home to a commercial building and around the 1950s and 1960s, Bagdale Hall started functioning as a guest house.

During the 1970s, it became a Grade II listed building as the UK saw an increase in preserving historical buildings.